WHEC TV-10
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for an 8th time but by a lower quarter-point as inflation pressures ease
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve raises its key rate for an 8th time but by a lower quarter-point as inflation pressures ease. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Asian stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were higher Wednesday after Wall Street rose ahead of what traders hope will be the last Federal Reserve interest rate hike for some time. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined. Oil prices gained. Traders assume the Fed will announce...
WHEC TV-10
US employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January in sign of a still-strong labor market despite Fed rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January in sign of a still-strong labor market despite Fed rate hikes. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Before a crowd of 1 million, Pope urges Congolese to forgive
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis urged Congo’s people on Wednesday to forgive those who have harmed them as he presided over a Mass before an estimated 1 million people in a country wracked by decades of violence. Many of the faithful spent the night on the vast...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Jaw-dropping January Jobs Report. Here’s what it means for your wallet.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Holy moly! No one saw this coming. The jobs report was released today and it was a whopper. The country added 517,000 jobs in January. That’s far more than economists were expecting. And the word that sums up their reaction is gobsmacked! Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting the U.S. to add 189,000 jobs.
WHEC TV-10
January may have delivered lower, if still solid, job growth
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others, most workers are enjoying an unusual level of job security even at a time when many economists foresee a recession approaching.
