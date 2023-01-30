Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer sounds off on key Eric Hosmer plans for 2023 season
The Chicago Cubs will multiple options to be their starting first baseman in the 2023 season, including Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini. The two veteran sluggers signed off on free agent deals with the Cubs in January. Matt Mervis may also be in the mix to take hold of the starting first base job for […] The post Cubs’ Jed Hoyer sounds off on key Eric Hosmer plans for 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes Luis Severino decision ahead of World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic will begin in roughly a month. Teams representing countries from all over the world are ready to compete. Unfortunately for New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, he will not be partaking in the festivities. Severino will not be participating in the WBC, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digita. Gomez reports that […] The post Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes Luis Severino decision ahead of World Baseball Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees add extra pitching depth in free agency
It did not take the New York Yankees’ front office to make a move in February, albeit a minor one, with the team acquiring the services of right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter and giving him a minors contract (via MLB insider Jon Heyman). Gray Fenter, RHP, signs minors deal with...
Braves make big pre-Spring Training roster moves
The Atlanta Braves haven’t had the greatest offseason, as they have spent most of their time sitting on the sidelines watching their National League East competitors in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets make massive additions to their teams in free agency. To add onto that, they also watched their starting shortstop in Dansby Swanson sign with the Chicago Cubs, making this the second straight offseason where a homegrown star has departed in free agency.
Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. And, of course, he’s the current owner […] The post Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed
The truth of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors aren’t looking like the defending champs right now. At the moment, they are 26-24 and fifth in the West. They’re much better now that they’re near full strength, but there’s no denying that this team needs to make some significant improvements moving forward if […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect offer Lakers must make Nets for Kyrie Irving after trade request
Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world Friday with his trade request. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided he wants out of New York, and now the team has six days to find a trade partner before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While the Kyrie Irving trade request is a blow to the Nets, it is also an opportunity for both Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams can swap problems, and maybe it works out for the better for both teams.
Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans
The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up missing the postseason after finishing regular season play in third place in the National […] The post Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sky begin retool with trio of signings in WNBA free agency
When the WNBA free agency period began, the Chicago Sky took some heavy losses. They lost hometown favorite Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot to the New York Liberty, Azura Stephens to the Los Angeles Sparks and Allie Quigley decided to sit out the 2023 season. The departures left the Sky with only Kahleah Copper, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard from the 2021 championship team and only Copper was a major factor in the rotation. The Sky looked to rebound quickly though in the first couple of days of the WNBA free agency period with a trio of signings in Courtney Williams, Elizabeth Williams and Isabelle Harrison.
Dodgers make attention-grabbing Spring Training move with top pitching prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 2023 Spring Training non-roster invites on Friday. Among the players listed were two of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, via Juan Toribio. Miller is the No. 24 overall ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Stone is the...
LeBron James’ hate from Skip Bayless reaches level of senility
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 129-123, Tuesday. LeBron James led all Lakers scorers with 28 points, including a number of clutch baskets to help solidify the win. Any rational basketball fan who watched this game came away thinking to themselves how amazing James is, especially considering he has been doing this for two decades.
White Sox trade with Red Sox for Minor League relief pitcher of the year
The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox have agreed to a deal involving two young pitchers. The White Sox will be receiving Franklin German, who was the Red Sox minor league relief pitcher of the year in 2022. Chicago traded away fellow right-handed pitcher Theo Denlinger to land German....
A.J. Preller drops a key update on Manny Machado’s Padres future
The San Diego Padres will have a multitude of dilemmas to address after the 2023 season, including on the future of Manny Machado with the team. Machado currently has six more years left on the blockbuster 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will be able to opt out of […] The post A.J. Preller drops a key update on Manny Machado’s Padres future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shohei Ohtani’s true feelings on losing out on 2022 MVP to Aaron Judge, revealed
Despite another miraculous season, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani did not win the AL MVP award. Ohtani’s true feelings towards losing out to Judge have now been revealed. Ohtani wasn’t very happy to see Judge win the MVP over him, per Angels’ manager Phil Nevin. Nevin spoke...
Kyrie Irving reacts to reunion with Lakers’ LeBron James amidst Nets trade request
Is Kyrie Irving interested in reuniting with LeBron James, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers? If you ask their former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, the answer is a big “YES.”. After Irving demanded a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets, he has been linked with several potential...
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton takes shot at NBA refs after wild foul discrepancy vs. Lakers
Tyrese Haliburton called out his Indiana Pacers for not playing up to standard to close out the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. He didn’t stop there, though. The newly minted All-Star was asked what went wrong during the game’s final 12 minutes when the Pacers squandered a 14-point lead and ended up losing by one.
Mets’ most underrated move of MLB offseason
The New York Mets had quite the busy winter, making a series of high-profile moves. From re-signing elite closer Edwin Diaz to landing Justin Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, the Mets dominated the MLB offseason. Their haul included signing Japanese starter Kodai Senga, veteran lefty Jose Quintana and set-up man David […] The post Mets’ most underrated move of MLB offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
135K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0