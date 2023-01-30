Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Miami man charged in connection to deadly crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Miami man is facing a long list of charges months after a deadly crash in Louisville. Yoan Enriquez Fonfria is being held in the Boone County jail in Northern Kentucky. According to arrest records, Fonfria started driving in reverse on Interstate 65 South just past...
WLKY.com
Man transported to hospital after shooting in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, which is not far from Churchill Downs. Officers located...
WLKY.com
LMPD arrests 45-year-old man in connection to deadly stabbing on Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man and charged him in connection to a deadly stabbing on Southside Drive last year. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez on Friday. He's being charged with murder, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading on foot and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
WLKY.com
Suspicious vehicle call leads to homicide investigation in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in the St. Denis neighborhood called police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, and it turned into a homicide investigation. St. Denis has been John Cockrum's home for a year. As he left for work shortly after 5 a.m., Cockrum says he could barely get...
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
WLKY.com
SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
WLKY.com
Bond set at $1M for Louisville man accused of firing at police, setting house on fire
A Louisville man answered to a long list of charges after a SWAT standoff in Valley Station. Police took Aaron Sheehan, 37, into custody Wednesday night after they say he shot at officers and set a home on fire. It happened in the 5100 block of Woodbridge Lake Boulevard. Police...
WLKY.com
Louisville man accused of shooting nightclub employee almost 2 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for trying to kill a nightclub employee almost two years ago. Vernon Jackson pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning to attempted murder. According to court records, Jackson demanded a refund after a shooting inside club “X-clusive" forced the business...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man dies 2 days after being shot in southwest Louisville
A man is dead days after being shot in southwest Louisville. It happened in an area between Pleasure Ridge Park and Valley station. Louisville Metro Police Department said there were calls of a shooting Tuesday in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man that...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 61-year-old man found dead in St. Denis neighborhood
A coroner has identified the man found shot to death in the St. Denis neighborhood. Watch Thursday's story in the player above. Neighbors called the police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday. When police arrived at the scene and approached the vehicle, they found an adult male inside the vehicle who was not responsive.
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
WLKY.com
Nearly $5K worth of LEGOs stolen from St. Matthews store; 2 women, 3 juveniles arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were arrested Sunday after nearly $5,000 worth of LEGOs were stolen from a Louisville mall. It happened a little before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEGO Store in Oxmoor Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the store while...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested, charged with DUI in southern Indiana after police chase
Ind. — A Louisville man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal recklessness after a police chase ended in southern Indiana. The chase began just south of the Memphis exit on Interstate 65 Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. Indiana State Police said that 29-year-old Tyler Tweedy was headed for home in Louisville, but never made it.
WLKY.com
Hardin County police warning of scammers after 2 report bank accounts wiped out
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Scammers recently wiped out the bank accounts of two people in Hardin County. According to Detective Mac Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the victims were older and each lost more than $10,000. "I felt horrible, these folks have worked all their life, saved...
WLKY.com
State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
WLKY.com
Bullet found in Moore High School classroom leads to discovery of gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School was put on heightened security on Wednesday after a gun was found on campus. According to JCPS officials, the gun was found at Moore High School, which is on Outer Loop. "I'm over here scared, and I didn't know what to...
WLKY.com
Police looking for 29-year-old man suspected in Oldham County hit-and-run
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police are looking for a 29-year-old man in relation to a hit-and-run that happened last week. Police said on Jan. 24 they responded to a collision on Hwy. 146 in Crestwood that involved a car and a juvenile on a bicycle. They said...
WLKY.com
Golden Alert canceled, 74-year-old man with dementia found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Golden Alert for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia has been canceled, as officials said he has been found safe. The alert was issued for Charles Allen, who police said was last seen Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in shootings
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have released photos of the vehicle they believe is involved in two shootings over the weekend. There were two separate shootings over the weekend, but witnesses had described a dark-colored sedan leaving both scenes. The first happened on Saturday. Police were contacted...
