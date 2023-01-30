ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Miami man charged in connection to deadly crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Miami man is facing a long list of charges months after a deadly crash in Louisville. Yoan Enriquez Fonfria is being held in the Boone County jail in Northern Kentucky. According to arrest records, Fonfria started driving in reverse on Interstate 65 South just past...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man transported to hospital after shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, which is not far from Churchill Downs. Officers located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrests 45-year-old man in connection to deadly stabbing on Southside Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man and charged him in connection to a deadly stabbing on Southside Drive last year. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez on Friday. He's being charged with murder, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading on foot and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies 2 days after being shot in southwest Louisville

A man is dead days after being shot in southwest Louisville. It happened in an area between Pleasure Ridge Park and Valley station. Louisville Metro Police Department said there were calls of a shooting Tuesday in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 61-year-old man found dead in St. Denis neighborhood

A coroner has identified the man found shot to death in the St. Denis neighborhood. Watch Thursday's story in the player above. Neighbors called the police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday. When police arrived at the scene and approached the vehicle, they found an adult male inside the vehicle who was not responsive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested, charged with DUI in southern Indiana after police chase

Ind. — A Louisville man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal recklessness after a police chase ended in southern Indiana. The chase began just south of the Memphis exit on Interstate 65 Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. Indiana State Police said that 29-year-old Tyler Tweedy was headed for home in Louisville, but never made it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golden Alert canceled, 74-year-old man with dementia found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Golden Alert for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia has been canceled, as officials said he has been found safe. The alert was issued for Charles Allen, who police said was last seen Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle.
LOUISVILLE, KY

