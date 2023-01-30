Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox9.com
MSHSL switching wrestling to 13 weight classes, adding mercy rule to soccer
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday held its February meeting of the Board of Directors, and it appears some changes are coming wrestling, soccer, tennis and volleyball. Here is a look at what will be coming to those high school sports as early as the 2023-24...
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
February 1, 1923: Our high school basketball team lost the crucial game of the season – that with the Shakopee High – at the opera house last Friday evening, by the heart-breaking score of 13 to 14. Inability to get foul throws cost the locals the game. A big crowd was out and while we lost, the Chaska boys offered fine resistance and have nothing to feel ashamed of.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee cagers stay in the hunt for the conference title
The Shakopee boys basketball team is right in the hunt to defend its South Suburban Conference title. The Sabers have won three of their last four league games, including a 74-49 home victory over Apple Valley Jan. 31. Junior Jalen Langsy led the way with 17 points.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake continues to improve, knocks off top Section 2AAAA foe
When Maurice Hodges took over the Prior Lake girls basketball program, the goal was to build a tight-knit group from the ground up starting at the youth levels. "The vision is to compete, along with being there for each other as a team and in the community," Hodges said. "At the end of the day, it's about competition. Competing takes effort, but to win you have to compete as a team."
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska-Chanhassen community uses sports events to support Kelsey Granowski and family
People find connection and support through sports for various reasons. Maybe it's because of a shared interest in a player, coach or team. Maybe it's based on a rivalry like the one between Chaska and Chanhassen, which has now spanned over 10 years. Earlier in January, with the boys and girls basketball teams squaring off at Chaska High School, sports connected the community yet again — only this time it was a somber reminder of how athletics can bring people together.
swnewsmedia.com
Postseason time has now arrived for the Shakopee skaters
The Shakopee girls hockey team seems ready for a hopeful playoff push. The Sabers earned their fourth win in their last five games Jan. 31 with a 3-1 victory at Chaska/Chanhassen. The Sabers went into the contest splitting a pair of South Suburban Conference games, losing 4-1 at Apple Valley Jan. 28 and winning 5-2 versus Metro South Jan. 26.
swnewsmedia.com
Minnesota Golf Show makes its return Feb. 24-26
It may be cold outside, but the buildup to golf season is heating up. The Minneapolis Convention Center is hosting the Minnesota Golf Show, sponsored by Choice Bank, on Feb. 24-26. Dozens of exhibitors will be on hand to show off the latest in golf equipment, tech, garb and destinations.
swnewsmedia.com
Student success recognized at ECCS board meeting
Several Chanhassen and Chaska high school students were recognized at the Eastern Carver County School Board meeting on Jan. 23 for their achievements in the arts throughout the academic year. The students and their accomplishments were presented by Sarah Gilbertson, Chanhassen High School’s choir director, and Jon Summer, assistant principal...
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake Polar Plunge to celebrate Special Olympics Minnesota's 50th anniversary
The highly anticipated 2023 Polar Plunge event returns to Prior Lake to raise funds for Special Olympics Minnesota. The event is slated to kick off Saturday, Feb. 18, at Sand Point Beach in Prior Lake. This year marks SOMN’s 50th anniversary and hundreds of brave residents have already registered to...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Elaine J. Stofferahn
Elaine J. Stofferahn (Andersen), age 84, of Shakopee, MN, formerly of Waseca and Lakefield, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Elaine was born in Lakefield, MN, on November 1, 1938, the daughter of Peter and Josephine (Gentz) Stofferahn. Elaine married David C. Andersen in 1957 and they had four...
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
Elk River Crash Sends One to Hospital
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A two-car crash near Elk River sent a man to the hospital. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say Wednesday morning, an SUV driven by Henry Koch of Princeton was driving north on Highway 169 and collided with another SUV driven by Elijah Wetch of Princeton.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville High School to present 'Little Women'
Burnsville High School Theatre Guild is set to bring a timeless American story alive in February with performances of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Little Women.”. Burnsville High School junior Victoria Jacobson leads the cast in the role of Jo March, who is growing up with her sisters Meg (junior Cori Dawson), Beth (sophomore Allie Stuart), and Amy (junior Sara Russell) during the Civil War. They strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
bringmethenews.com
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
fox9.com
Police chase leads to Edina hospital after deadly shooting of teen in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman is booked on preliminary homicide charges Thursday night after she allegedly shot and killed her 17-year-old friend in Carver County. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after friends drove the victim to a hospital about 13 miles from where he was shot. Police...
Comments / 0