Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
Related
Family friends remember Denim Bradshaw, teenage bull rider who died in rodeo accident
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A family friend describes Denim Bradshaw, the teen who died after being bucked off a bull as funny and fearless. "His smile went from one side to the other and he would always have a smile on his face. You could never tell what he was really feeling because he just always looked happy," said Jessica Pitt.
2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
She woke up roadside, car upside down, paramedics working on her: Winston-Salem woman shares stroke survival story
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
'He was a loving person' | Family and coach honor Winston-Salem amateur baseball player
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been a heartbreaking few days for a Winston-Salem family. 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. was at a party over the weekend on Liberty Street when someone shot him and two others. Rice died from his injuries. "It was just us two. We were all we had....
Teenage TikToker from Greensboro goes viral talking about church and Jesus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting. "I'm the TikTok church girl,"...
29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
A setback is a setup for a comeback: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This past November I had the opportunity to report live at the kickoff for Winterfest at LeBauer Park. I had an amazing time gliding and spinning on the ice. Though I was able to keep my balance for the most part, I did have a couple...
One of the sculptors behind the Greensboro Four coffee cups dies at 89
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are eight bronze sculptures around Greensboro commemorating the historic sit-in movement. They are designed differently but all are shaped like coffee cups to symbolize when the four African American men were declined service as they tried to order coffee. Recently, one of the artists, Jay...
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Winston-Salem woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Slade walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Slade was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Slade said....
Young bull rider dies in Stokes County rodeo accident
KING, N.C. — A child is dead after participating in a rodeo in Stokes County Saturday. Amanda Paquette was at the Rafter K Rodeo last night watching her son compete. While she was there, she says she saw the accident unfold. Paquette says the boy dropped into the bullpen...
Guilford County students pack over one thousand meals for kids fighting hunger
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't let the kids running across the cafeteria fool you, Thursday at Sternberger Elementary, these kids were on a mission – a mission to fight hunger in Guilford County in what they call "A Day of Kindness". "The students collected food for the month of...
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Chocolate Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went to...
Triad woman featured on TV game show!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guess what? A Triad woman appeared on a TV game show Wednesday!. Lisa Eddins of Gibsonville competed for thousands on the CBS game show, LINGO!. Eddins said she cried when she found out she made it on the show. Don't worry, we won't spoil it...
WFMY News 2 kicks off 'Read 2 Succeed' at Sumner Elementary School in Greensboro
We kicked off this year's program Thursday morning at Sumner Elementary School. It was our first trip back to a Guilford County School (GCS) since we paused the program in 2020 due to COVID-19. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
Collins Aerospace closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nearly 200 people in Winston-Salem will lose their jobs this summer. Collins Aerospace is closing its west point facility. The company says it'll move operations from that site to its other Winston-Salem location and to plant in Northern Ireland. The facility will close at the end...
4 teens and 1 adult injured in Reidsville crash, 1 teen flown to hospital
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Five people were injured in a crash in Reidsville, including four teenagers Wednesday, according to police. Reidsville Police responded to the scene of a crash on Freeway Drive in front of Monterrey Mexican Grill at 1:30 p.m. Everyone involved in the crash is in the hospital.
Gun found on Glenn High student after they got off the bus in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A gun was found on a student at Glenn High School Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools say leaders got a tip about a safety threat. The handgun was found in the student's pockets after they got off the...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0