Winterport kids treated to winter carnival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Winterport are treated to a winter carnival as a way of learning. Photojournalist Mark Rediker shared in their experience.
Pine Tree Camp kicks off snowmobile weekend with Dysart’s telethon
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Generous callers and hungry diners made a difference Thursday night in Pine Tree Camp’s fundraising efforts for summer programming. The annual telethon at Dysart’s comes before Pine Tree Camp’s signature event - the celebrity snowmobile egg ride. $12 bought a three-course spaghetti dinner...
From Love to Litter returns for a third year in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - From Love to Litter is back for a third year at a Waterville nonprofit. The Valentine’s Day fundraiser is hosted by the Waterville Area Humane Society and kicked off at Colby College today. Event Coordinator Tiffany Lowe says people can donate for an opportunity to...
Waterville Alfond Youth center receives grant for Ice Hockey program
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Alfond Youth and Community Center has received a $10,000 grant for youth ice hockey programming in Central Maine. Most of that money will help with scholarship funds for 25-30 disadvantaged youth who want to play hockey but can’t afford registration costs or equipment.
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
Warming centers and cold weather resources
There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.
Chris Stapleton coming back to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music super star Chris Stapleton is coming back to Maine this summer. The Grammy Award winner’s All American Road Show will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, July 6th with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone.
Wild goose chase: Plymouth residents work to rescue injured goose
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Plymouth residents were on a rescue mission Friday morning. People in the area were working together trying to catch a goose. They tell TV5 when the rest of the flock migrated south for the winter this one stayed behind because of an injured wing. Battling the...
MDI Trojans reloading in Class B North
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI girls basketball team is standing in 4th place in the Class B North Heal Point standings with a 10-6 record. The players said their positional versatility and energy are big reasons why they like their chances as tourney time draws closer. “Our posts...
Down East YMCA in Blue Hill opens indoor track
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new place to take a walk in Blue Hill, even in the winter. The Lawrence Family Fitness Center in Blue Hill, a branch of the Down East Family YMCA, has a new addition!. For years, the fitness center has been a place...
2 Mass. women arrested following Bangor drug bust
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts women were arrested and more than a pound of fentanyl was seized by drug enforcement agents in Bangor Thursday night. State police say two women from Lawrence were arrested Thursday night in Bangor around 10 p.m. They say they were trying to sell the...
$2.7 million grant supports Washington County students’ mental health needs
HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Students in rural Maine are getting more access to much-needed mental health services thanks to a new federal grant. The U.S. Department of Education just awarded $2.7 million in funding to MSAD 37, which is based in Washington County. The money will be used to address...
Kayaker celebrates 30 years of getting on the water every month
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Even with temperatures in the teens, it’s a great day for paddling, or at least it is for Larry Merrill. For the past 30 years, Larry, who’s now 78, has been on the water at least once, every single month. So, even on this...
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Kids ENT Awareness month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Kids ENT Awareness month. Otolaryngologist, Dr. Angela Tsai, joins TV5 to talk about ears, nose, and throat care.
Bar Harbor names interim town manager
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Town Council has named an interim town manager. The Mount Desert Islander reports Finance Director Sarah Gilbert took over the role Tuesday night. Previous manager Kevin Sutherland resigned in a letter to the council last week. The town cited “personal reasons” for...
DownEast Wood Bank providing free fire wood on Blue Hill peninsula
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. DownEast Wood Bank provides free fire wood for people living on the Blue Hill peninsula. They’re asking anyone in need to reach out to them Wednesday or Thursday...
‘Wear Red Day’ raises awareness about women’s heart health
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is American Heart Month - a time to raise awareness about cardiovascular health. Friday is Go Red for Women Day. The campaign is the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative to end heart disease and stroke. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer...
Healthy Acadia offers overnight warming center ahead of forecast record cold temps
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officials say it is simply not safe to be outside on Saturday when temperatures are expected to drop to -20° in some locations. For those who are unhoused or having trouble heating their homes, there are resources available for warmth and shelter this weekend. “I...
Maine high school basketball star up for top national award
(WMTW) - Maine’s Cooper Flagg continues to pile up the accolades. The basketball star who led Nokomis High School of Newport to its first basketball state title in March 2022 has now been named one of the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Award, which goes to the top high school basketball player in the country.
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
