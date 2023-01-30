SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although today has been slightly warmer than Tuesday, you’ll want to keep the same cold weather gear you had yesterday with you today! This Wednesday’s weather remains dry and quiet overall, then our next chance to see a few flakes fly is on Thursday afternoon. For anyone hoping for more snow, this isn’t expected to bring much to Mid-Michigan, but it should be able to put a light fresh coat of snow on top of what we already have!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO