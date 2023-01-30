Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Cold conditions carry on today, temperatures turn around over the weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An arctic cold front swung through Mid-Michigan on Thursday afternoon prompting the substantial cooldown we’ve seen so far today. Wind chills are back to sub-zero territory, even with air temperatures back into the single digits for some. Pair this with the conditions we had on Tuesday, this has overall been our coldest week of the winter so far.
WNEM
Slightly warmer Thursday with scattered snow, bitter cold returns Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite some of our colder conditions, the weather has been very quiet through the middle of the week so far! The sunshine has also been very nice to see! Heading through Thursday, more clouds will make a return along with a few scattered snow showers, but this will be far from a substantial snow for Mid-Michigan. Behind it, bitter cold conditions return through Friday night, before another warm up over the weekend.
WNEM
Another brisk day before a few snow showers Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although today has been slightly warmer than Tuesday, you’ll want to keep the same cold weather gear you had yesterday with you today! This Wednesday’s weather remains dry and quiet overall, then our next chance to see a few flakes fly is on Thursday afternoon. For anyone hoping for more snow, this isn’t expected to bring much to Mid-Michigan, but it should be able to put a light fresh coat of snow on top of what we already have!
WNEM
A bit warmer Thursday, a chance for snow showers returns
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a cold week around Mid-Michigan and while it won’t be improving drastically, we may get a slight break on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be a little bit warmer as we enter the second half of the workweek but don’t expect that to stick around too long. We see another drop in temps quickly behind a warmer day tomorrow, and we’ll also have our next chance of snow showers returning too.
WNEM
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
WNEM
Impact Designs and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis. A new poll indicates many MI nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting how many patient's they're assigned.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Feb. 2nd
There was another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but a mortgage expert said it was expected and called it a positive sign. As state lawmakers discuss repealing the “Read by Grade Three” law, a former teacher spoke about why this might be beneficial to students.
WNEM
PKG- 'HOT MIC' MOMENT PROMPTS SPECIAL MOTT CC MEETING
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis. A new poll indicates many MI nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting how many patient's they're assigned.
WNEM
Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.
WNEM
Michigan Reconnect Program brings out people’s potential
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Gilchrist traveled to Delta College to celebrate the two year anniversary of the Michigan Reconnect Program. The program provides free tuition for anyone 25 and older who is trying to earn an associate degree at eligible...
WNEM
Biden-Harris Administration announces $33.6M for Michigan to improve roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards on Wednesday for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The program includes 14 grants for communities in Michigan. Established by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1
Judge to determine if Oxford school employees will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuits. Should Oxford Community School defendants be dismissed from all civil lawsuits related to the deadly November 2021 school shooting?. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of a former police...
WNEM
The Saginaw Co Zoo Asking for Paper Products
Judge to determine if Oxford school employees will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuits. Should Oxford Community School defendants be dismissed from all civil lawsuits related to the deadly November 2021 school shooting?. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of a former police...
WNEM
Gladwin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery
GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Gladwin County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery. The 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money by playing the Black and Gold instant game. She bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 E. Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant.
WNEM
Feds give Michigan $4 million for early childhood education
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human services awarded Michigan $4 million for early childhood education. According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), the “Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning” grant will especially prepare low-income and vulnerable children for kindergarten. This includes children who are dual language learners and children with or at risk for disabilities.
WNEM
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
WNEM
Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Pain has found a permanent home in Artecia Howard’s heart. Rep. Kildee re-introduces bill to restore benefits for Delphi salaried retirees. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The fight for salaried...
WNEM
February marks the start of Black History Month
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played...
WNEM
Rep. Kildee re-introduces bill to restore benefits for Delphi salaried retirees
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis. A new poll indicates many MI nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting how many patient's they're assigned.
WNEM
Judge to determine if Oxford schools will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Judge Mary Ellen Brennan will hear oral arguments at Oakland County 6th Circuit Court in Pontiac to determine if Oxford schools should be dismissed from the deadly school shooting lawsuit. Wednesday’s ruling will determine the next steps on whether Oxford Community School defendants should be dismissed...
Comments / 0