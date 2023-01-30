WWE announces United States title Elimination Chamber match

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will begin on Monday's episode of Raw.

WWE

WWE has started to reveal its plans for February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

It was announced today that a United States Championship match will take place inside of the Elimination Chamber at the Chamber PPV, which is being held in Montreal on Saturday, February 18. Austin Theory is the current United States Champion.

Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber bout will begin on Raw tonight. Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano are the qualifiers that are taking place on tonight's show. The winners will become the first confirmed participants to join Theory in the US title Elimination Chamber match.

Theory won the United States title at Survivor Series last November, defeating Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match.

This is the first match that's been made official for the Elimination Chamber PPV. There's also expected to be a women's Elimination Chamber bout.

In Sunday's Daily Update, Dave Meltzer reported that Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is "now as confirmed as it can be" for the Elimination Chamber PPV. Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Following the match, there was a significant angle where Zayn split from The Bloodline .