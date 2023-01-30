ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

By Jaclyn Tripp
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1Knb_0kWcJ8FZ00

CADDO PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.

Caddo Parish residents may pick up to 20 bags per person at either the Monty Street or the Claiborne Avenue facilities between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Sandbags will continue to be made until they are no longer necessary.

Wallace Lake’s current water level is at 150.3’ and is expected to reach 152’ by Tuesday afternoon. The lake has the potential of reaching 156’ by the end of the week.

Freezing rain and heavy rain are possible this week

Cross Lake’s current 173.5’ depth is also rising, with a forecasted 152’ depth by Tuesday afternoon and a potential crest of 156’ by the week’s end.

Caddo Lake and the Red River are not in danger of flooding.

Citizens are advised to relocate watercraft from beneath structures like boat houses, keep anything electrical elevated and anchored, move to higher ground in case of flooding, and never underestimate currents by driving, riding, or walking through floodwaters.

Signing up for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office emergency alert program, Everbridge, allows residents access to critical information. Simply go to caddosheriff.org, click on the “Alert Signup” tab and follow the steps.

CPSO is monitoring the weather with help from the National Weather Service. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Home catches fire near Youree Drive, second house damaged by heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battled flames on a street near Youree Drive, leaving a home heavily damaged. On Feb. 3, at 1:27 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 200 block of Leo Avenue, between Grover Place and Youree Drive. The home was heavily...
SHREVEPORT, LA
inForney.com

Wintry weather and flooding rains possible through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Wednesday night and Thursday. First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Cold, wet, dangerous conditions cripple the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex remains in Mother Nature's icy grip Wednesday, much like a large portion of the country. A winter storm warning and an ice storm warning are in effect in our region. Roads are slick making driving dangerous and tree limbs are breaking due to the weight of ice in some areas. Power outages are not out of the question due to down tree limbs. If you have to get out in this weather, please be careful. It's probably best to just stay inside.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Mansfield woman dies in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police says a second woman died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday. This follows a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville less than 8 hours prior. Around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-49 north of LA...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Police searching for missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy