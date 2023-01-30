Man sentenced to 25 years for child porn charges

A North Liberty man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography and transferring obscene material to minors.

Jacob John Preuschl, age 28, was sentenced in federal court in Davenport on January 25 to 300 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and a $3,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act. Following his prison term, Preuschl was ordered to serve seven years of supervised release.

Law enforcement officers identified Preuschl after the parent of a minor victim called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) tipline after finding sexually explicit content between her daughter and an adult male on her cell phone. NCMEC referred the case to law enforcement officers in Nashville, Tennessee, who identified Preuschl and referred the case to Iowa law enforcement. Preuschl met the victim on Snapchat, communicated with the victim for about four months and requested nude images and videos. Preuschl also sent the victim images of his genitals. After seizing his cell phone, officers discovered that Preuschl had communicated with several other minor females on Snapchat and had acquired child pornography through the Telegram app.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Joint Forensic Analysis Cyber Team and the Nashville Tennessee Police Department. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative. Anyone having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is asked to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

