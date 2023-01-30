ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mother of Parkland school shooting victim pushes for panic alert legislation in Texas

By Monica Madden
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJqMh_0kWcJ14U00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As Texas lawmakers prepare to tackle school safety-related bills in the aftermath of the Uvalde mass school shooting, the mother of a Parkland school shooting victim hopes legislators in all states will remember her daughter’s name in a push for silent panic alert systems in schools.

Lori Alhadeff lost her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed during 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Since then, she has been the catalyst for three states to pass Alyssa’s Law — named in memory of her daughter.

Florida, New Jersey and New York all have laws that require school districts to have panic alert technology throughout their buildings. The systems are designed to immediately notify EMS, law enforcement, and other first responders in the case of an emergency with the push of a button.

Alhadeff was in Austin Monday, advocating for Alyssa’s law in the Lone Star State at a conference for the Texas Association of School Administrators.

“I’m Alyssa’s voice,” she said. “I know that in order for me to make a difference, make an impact… I need to be here, going around the country, having a voice to see all this as law… pass[ing] a standard level school safety protection.”

Alhadeff said Alyssa likely would have survived if first responders could have gotten to her quicker, but help did not come soon enough that day.

“If you know there’s a medical emergency or an active shooter situation, there can be mass notification within seconds so that law enforcement can get on the scene as quickly as possible,” she said.

For a second session in a row, Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, is introducing the ‘panic button bill’ — legislation that would require Texas schools to have some type of alert device systems in all districts.

Most school districts have alert app systems on their cell phones to use in an active shooter situation. However, Thierry said this can be troublesome as apps rely on a WiFi connection, and frequently, many teachers don’t even download it on their personal phones.

The special Texas House investigation committee that analyzed failures in the Robb Elementary School shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, did cite the apps as a faulty method of communication. Due to poor broadband connectivity in the area, not everyone in the school received alerts about the gunman immediately.

During the 2021 legislative session, Thierry’s bill passed across party lines in the House but died in the Senate. This year, she is working with Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, and feels more confident about its passage, especially given both Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have mentioned school safety amongst their top priorities.

“It breaks my heart to know that we couldn’t have prevented the next school shooting and it’s so painful…obviously, I know that,” Alhadeff said. “Knowing that I can make a difference — I can make an impact and my voice is my power.”

Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden will have a full report tonight on KXAN at 5 p.m. Check back for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing a pair of shoes on Jan. […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant

According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind all Texas farmers and ranchers that the […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese surveillance balloon

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for the Senate Homeland Security Committee to investigate what he says is the Biden administration’s “baffling response” to a Chinese surveillance balloon that floated over U.S. missile installations in Montana, triggering alarms at the Pentagon.   “We have an obligation to obtain a full understanding of the surveillance that […]
MONTANA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course

The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from Little Rock as the nation’s youngest […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy