Read full article on original website
Related
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
Dwayne Johnson Shares Moving Message After His Mom’s Car Crash
Dwayne Johnson is thankful his mom, Ata Johnson, is on the mend after a scary car accident. The Black Adam star, 50, shared his mom, 74, is currently recovering after being involved in a crash in...
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate Vow Renewal—With Kris Jenner as Officiant
Watch: Portia de Rossi SURPRISES Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Ceremony. Portia de Rossi's greatest present is the gift of love. While celebrating her 50th birthday on Jan. 31, the actress surprised her wife Ellen DeGeneres with a very special vow renewal ceremony, which comes 14 years after they first said "I do."
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
Ed Sheeran Shares "Turbulent" Chapter in His Personal Life During Instagram Return
Watch: Ed Sheeran Reflects on Taking a Break From the Spotlight. Ed Sheeran is thinking out loud about his lack of social media activity. After being relatively quiet on Instagram, the singer, 31, returned to the platform to have an honest conversation with his followers about his absence. "Hey guys,"...
All the Details on E!'s 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Laverne Cox is getting ready for music's biggest night. The award-winning actress, producer and activist will hit the 2023 Grammys red carpet, as she returns to host E!'s Live From E!:...
Vanderpump Rules Has Brand New Opening Credits: Watch
Vanderpump Rules fans are going to be SUR-prised by the show's newly revamped opening credits. Bravo released the brand new intro for the series' upcoming 10th season on Feb. 2. The most notable...
Jesse Palmer Explains Why The Bachelor Isn't Concerned With Keeping Up With Love is Blind
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. The Bachelor will always get America's first impression rose, according to host Jesse Palmer. Jesse, who is currently performing his duties on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, isn't concerned about the hip new dating shows on the block like Love Is Blind, Love Island or Too Hot to Handle—because you can't compete with the OG.
LaNisha Cole Slams Speculation She's Pregnant Again 4 Months After Welcoming Baby With Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is too blessed to be stressed by the haters. The model, who welcomed her first child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with Nick Cannon in September, is setting the record straight on speculation that she is pregnant again. "No I am not pregnant again," LaNisha wrote on her Instagram...
See The Trailer For E!'s Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?
20 of the Best Rom-Coms You Can Binge-Watch Right Now On Eliza's journey to achieve her perfect "'80s movie moment"—à la Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles—she realizes that what she was looking...
Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post
Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air. The Kardashians star celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set to Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," the post featured never-before-seen footage of Kylie and Aire, including clips of them visiting the beach, playing on the swings, sharing sweet cuddles and him smiling in his car seat.
Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron Reflects on “Last Morning” of Her Pregnancy With Late Son
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Sarah Herron is reflecting on the last morning of her pregnancy. The Bachelor Nation member recently posted a selfie of herself pregnant with her late son, Oliver Brown, as the two of them cuddled with her dog, Rio. "It's been 1...
Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Long He Wants That ‘90s Show to Run
Ashton Kutcher hopes That '90s Show turns into That 2000s Show. The That '70s Show sequel series, which premiered on Netflix Jan. 19, has already been renewed for a second season—and Ashton hopes...
John Legend Shares How His and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Luna and Miles Are Adjusting to Baby Esti
Watch: John Legend Shares Kids' Reaction to New Baby. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are officially a family of five. But when it came to welcoming their latest addition, newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, John admitted that he and his wife had one hesitation: how their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, would react.
Taylor Lautner Shares How Twilight Led to Body Image Issues
Taylor Lautner is getting candid about body image. The actor recently shared how starring in the Twilight movie franchise, where he played werewolf Jacob Black, impacted the way he viewed his...
Ashley Greene Reveals What Goes Down in the Twilight Text Chain
More than 10 years after the end of the Twilight saga, the cast is still asking each other: "Where have you been, loca?" In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashley Greene, who played Alice...
Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Break Up Amid Her Romance With Chase Stokes
Watch: Morgan Evans' Song Helping Him Through Kelsea Ballerini Divorce. Love is real—and so is heartbreak. Just ask Morgan Evans. Six months after he and Kelsea Ballerini broke up, the country star is shared how he's holding up. "The only thing you can control is you is and how...
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0