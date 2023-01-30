Read full article on original website
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Dr. Phil to End After 21 Seasons
This is going to be a changing day in Dr. Phil‘s life: The syndicated therapy talk show is ending its daytime run this year after 21 seasons, according to our sister site Variety. The decision to end the show reportedly came directly from star Dr. Phil McGraw, with the final new episodes set to air this spring at the close of the 2022-23 broadcast season. The show’s distributor CBS Media Ventures, though, hopes to keep Dr. Phil on the air in daytime via repeats through at least the 2023-24 season, per Variety. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
netflixjunkie.com
Shocked! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bewildered by the Lack of Sympathy Following Spare
After exiting the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey that provided just enough for Markle and the Prince to become lifetime celebrities in the eyes of the public. Looking at the massive numbers that the interview racked, other broadcasting stations and the couple themselves saw an opportunity. Taking advantage of the tide being in their favor, or seizing an opportunity to tell the world their story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a documentary.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder
Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home...
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
Watch Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Without a Subscription to HBO or HBO Max
HBO‘s The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey based on the PlayStation game of the same name. Learn how to keep up with Joel and Ellie in new episodes of The Last of Us without a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. Here’s how to stream the HBO Max series for free.
Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards
Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal
With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
Watch: Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy 'Unstable'
"Unstable," a new comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is coming to Netflix.
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited Throughout Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Detail Strip Tease Surprise & Wedding Day Mishaps. One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev ended up having to...
