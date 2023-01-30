Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Bravely Feeds A Raccoon During Her Friend’s Birthday Party: Wild Video
“When you are celebrating your dear friends’ birthday and the raccoons still(sic) the night,” Salma Hayek captioned a Jan. 23 Instagram gallery of her wild adventures. In a series of clips, Salma, 56, and a gang of unseen friends notice that some unexpected guests crashed producer Heather Parry‘s birthday party: raccoons! “This is the big one,” Salma says with a smile before calling “Amigo!” to the furry creature. “Look, he’s got the chicken – you [gave him] the chicken.” In the following clip, she gets a closer shot of the raccoon eating away at some of the party’s food.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
What Was Lisa Loring's Cause of Death? The Original Wednesday Addams Has Died at 64
Fans are saddened to learn that Lisa Loring, best known as the OG Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 64. The star’s passing seems especially poignant given our recent obsession with the character that has been revived in the Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci, who have also offered pop culture their own versions of the iconic Addams daughter.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
Voices: My sister was murdered and I am disgusted by what happened at the Golden Globes
As a kid who once upon another life wanted so much to be an actor someday, I valued award shows as being the pinnacle of achievement. When I moved to Los Angeles and made friends like Jason Kisvardy, who has since worked as production designer for successful movies such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, this stacked even more. Award shows are supposed to be filled with pride, joy, and praise for the entirety of the filmmaking process. As an adult who lost her sister to murder, film -- and in turn awards -- have changed in a horrifying way....
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening: Photos
Date night. Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva made a rare red carpet appearance in New York City on Tuesday, January 17. They stepped out at a special screening of the 73-year-old actor's new movie, Maybe I Do, alongside Gere's costars, Susan Sarandon and Emma Roberts. Silva, 39, wore a sleeveless red jumpsuit with pleated trousers […]
ETOnline.com
'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)
Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
Kathleen Turner explains why she never had a romance with Michael Douglas despite ‘falling in love’
Kathleen Turner has recalled a potential relationship she almost had with former co-star Michael Douglas.The actor appeared alongside the actor in three films in the 1980s. These were Robert Zemeckis’s 1984 adventure film Romancing the Stone, its sequel Jewel of the Nile (1985) and 1989 comedy The War of the Roses.In a new interview, Turner, 68, said that her friendship with Douglas, 78, almost became romantic.While the pair were filming Romancing the Stone in 193, Turner was single while Douglas was spearated from Diandra Luker, his first wife.“I think we might have been falling in love,” Turner told The...
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards
Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Swapping Bodies in a New Film
We’ve been teased about the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel for months, but as we were pining for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to return as a mother-daughter pair (which, by the way, Disney has yet to confirm, no matter how much Curtis and Lohan insist it’s happening), another body-swap comedy has been green lit right under our noses. Icons Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts will be joining forces to star in a film from Palm Springs’ Max Barbakow, and yes, bodies will be swapped.
Anna Kendrick’s Team Sent Her the ‘Alice, Darling’ Script Because It Quietly Echoed Her Personal Life
Anna Kendrick went to some very personal places when she was preparing for her role in the film "Alice, Darling."
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
How Kylie Jenner Is Celebrating Daughter Stormi Webster's 5th Birthday
Watch: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 5th Birthday. Kylie Jenner marked her and Travis Scott's eldest child turning five with a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media. "I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a slew of photos of Stormi throughout the years. "The most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl."
TODAY.com
9 of the best movies starring Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s first movie release in 2023 will reunite her with a genre she has mastered: The rom com. “Shotgun Wedding,” an action-packed movie co-starring Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz, will be released on Jan. 27 on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, Lopez and Duhamel’s...
Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive
Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens. Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
EW.com
Ashton Kutcher says Your Place or Mine mirrors life with Mila Kunis: 'I've had this exact relationship'
For Ashton Kutcher, his upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine is basically art imitating life. In the film, which is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (27 Dresses, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Reese Witherspoon and Kutcher play Debbie and Peter, two best friends who are polar opposites. She's an accountant with a son living in Los Angeles, and he is a marketing exec and aspiring writer living in New York. When the two decide to swap homes and schedules for a week, they realize that what's missing from their lives might just be each other, naturally.
