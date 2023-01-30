ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Frigid temperatures affecting everything from schools to airlines

By Kim Posey
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2tVZ_0kWcI2zQ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — One major concern with temperatures below zero is exposure to the cold.

The warming center at the McNichols Building will be open 24/7 until Wednesday morning. The center served 200-250 people both Saturday and Sunday nights as the temperatures plunged.

“These are fairly extreme temperatures. Frostbite and cold injuries can happen quite quickly, especially if you aren’t able to get inside,” Dr. Jean Hoffman, an emergency physician at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital who works in the burn and frostbite center, said.

“I know we got at least 10 calls yesterday asking for help managing frostbite injuries kind of throughout the system,” Hoffman said.

Semi slides, overturns on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

She said frostbite usually affects fingers and toes. Doctors start simply by removing wet clothing and providing warm blankets.

“If they really have a concern or a high level of concern for frostbite, especially less than 24 hours old, then we start some special rewarming techniques with some warm water baths, and potentially medications depending on how severe those cases are,” Hoffman said.

Around the state, multiple school districts including Jeffco Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools operated on a delayed start Monday.

At Denver International Airport, more than 100 flights were canceled, and many others were delayed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Cousins Maine Lobster

In our landlock state, it’s hard to find some fresh Maine lobster rolls. Just a few days on the road, Cousins Maine Lobster food truck recently rolled into Denver, hoping to provide the tastiest Maine lobster rolls in Colorado. Brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan joined the Cousins Main Lobster franchise family in 2020 in the […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy