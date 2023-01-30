Frigid temperatures affecting everything from schools to airlines

DENVER ( KDVR ) — One major concern with temperatures below zero is exposure to the cold.

The warming center at the McNichols Building will be open 24/7 until Wednesday morning. The center served 200-250 people both Saturday and Sunday nights as the temperatures plunged.

“These are fairly extreme temperatures. Frostbite and cold injuries can happen quite quickly, especially if you aren’t able to get inside,” Dr. Jean Hoffman, an emergency physician at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital who works in the burn and frostbite center, said.

“I know we got at least 10 calls yesterday asking for help managing frostbite injuries kind of throughout the system,” Hoffman said.

She said frostbite usually affects fingers and toes. Doctors start simply by removing wet clothing and providing warm blankets.

“If they really have a concern or a high level of concern for frostbite, especially less than 24 hours old, then we start some special rewarming techniques with some warm water baths, and potentially medications depending on how severe those cases are,” Hoffman said.

Around the state, multiple school districts including Jeffco Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools operated on a delayed start Monday.

At Denver International Airport, more than 100 flights were canceled, and many others were delayed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.