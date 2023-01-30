ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

The Denver Gazette

Permits set to launch for popular Colorado wilderness

Permits soon will be available for backpackers looking to visit some of the more popular areas of an iconic Colorado wilderness. Starting Feb. 15, reservations are set to be posted on recreation.gov for summer trips to the most sought parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Costing $10 per person per night, the U.S. Forest Service says the reservations will be limited, as part of a previously stated effort to limit crowds and damage to certain areas.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?

Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
RIFLE, CO
9NEWS

Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado

EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Did this Colorado mountain town break its record low?

Colorado has several towns where the temperature gauge can dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Craig-Moffat Airport in Craig, Colorado recorded a low of -41.08 at 7:34 a.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the Feb. 20, 1981, record low. On Feb. 1, 1985, the low at...
CRAIG, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

