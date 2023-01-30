Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare outing following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, joining Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow and more for the surprise ceremony Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests who witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering on Tuesday, which was thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner at...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
Sarah Herron's Baby Dies in His 'Dad's Arms' After Being Born Premature: 'We Love You So Much'
"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us," the Bachelor alum wrote Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 36, shared a heartbreaking post, announcing the death of her baby boy. "On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born," she began in the...
Read Queen Camilla's Unexpected Reply to Collector Who Tracked Down a Photo of Her Ancestor
Amateur historian Adam Simpson-York tells PEOPLE he was thrilled to receive a personal letter from Queen Camilla Queen Camilla traveled back into the past with a little help from a historian — and had something funny to say about it! The Queen Consort, 75, surprised Adam Simpson-York, who runs the Facebook page Medals Going Home, with a personal thank-you note. Simpson-York had recently mailed Buckingham Palace a photo he found on eBay of Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother Edrica Faulkner, and he was delighted to receive a reply from the...
Swarm Creator Says Malia Obama Got 'Her Feet Wet in TV' in the Show's Writers Room
"[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room," Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers said Malia Obama's latest boss is dishing on her work in the TV writer's room. The former first daughter landed her first TV writing job after graduating from Harvard in 2021 for Amazon Prime series Swarm, which is co-created by Daniel Glover and Janine Nabers (who worked on HBO's Watchmen). The creators tapped Obama, 24, to share...
Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'
The Kylie Cosmetics founder filled her Los Angeles home with colorful balloons ahead of her eldest child's 5th birthday on Wednesday Kylie Jenner is officially a mom to a five-year-old! The Kardashians star, 25, filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of daughter Stormi's 5th birthday on Wednesday and shared a series of photos and videos to reveal the fun-filled decorations. "Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Jenner said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a...
Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Shares Footage of Their First Wedding Anniversary Ahead of Their Second
The Oscar-nominated actress revealed in December that she quietly married Brandon Frankel in March 2021 Gabourey Sidibe's husband Brandon Frankel is sharing a glimpse at how the newlyweds celebrated their first wedding anniversary! On Wednesday, Frankel posted a video he took of the Oscar nominee when he surprised her with a "picturesque" picnic on the beach, featuring a decorated table shaded by an umbrella and a "Happy First Anniversary" sign written in chalk. "This is from March of 2022 on our first wedding anniversary! Now that the world knows, figured I'd share," Frankel...
Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement
R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
Eddie Murphy Says 'Martin Is Paying' If His and Martin Lawrence's Kids Wed: 'Don't Try to Switch'
The actor/comedians' children Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been dating since 2021 Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence might not be on the same checkbook page when it comes to their children's potential future wedding. In June 2022, Lawrence, 57, joked that he would "try to get Eddie to pay" if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," Murphy, 61, said playfully in response to the joke when recently asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got...
Jen Shah's RHOSLC Costars Claim She Asked Them for Money to Pay Legal Fees amid Court Battle
Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay alleged during part 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion that the convicted reality star was asking friends and enemies to help pay her massive legal bills Jen Shah's co-stars dropped a bomb about the financial strain her legal battles have caused during part 2 of Bravo's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on Wednesday. When host Andy Cohen asked Jen's "ride or die" BFF Heather Gay if she thought Jen changed her plea for her role in a telemarketing and fraud scheme...
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New RHOBH Season
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE that "there's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show" Kyle Richards has mixed feelings about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 54-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on filming RHOBH season 13 at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday. "'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the...
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
Navarone Garcia Details Being 'Attacked' by a Camel Days Before Half-Sister Lisa Marie Presley's Death
"I was happy I survived before, but now it's like, thank God I survived. My mom would've lost two kids in two weeks," says the musician, the son of Priscilla Presley Just days before his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley died of a cardiac arrest at age 54 on Jan. 12, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia had a near-fatal experience of his own. While on a visit to an animal sanctuary outside of Los Angeles with their mother, Priscilla Presley, the Them Guns musician, 35, says a 2,000 lb. camel suddenly turned on him while...
90 Day's Ed Brown Dances with 'Baby' Liz Woods After Explosive Tell-All Breakup
Ed Brown and Liz Woods are officially back together after breaking up for the 11th time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are back on! Ed confirmed he's dating Liz again in an Instagram Reel showing the on-again,-off-again couple dancing together. "Living our best life ❤️," Ed wrote, tagging Liz. In an Instagram Story post, Ed also called Liz "My Baby" The couple broke off their engagement while cameras were rolling at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season...
Woman Marries the Love of Her Life 43 Years After Her Mom Pressured Her to End Interracial Relationship
"I gladly took his last name. I've wanted it for a long time," says Jeanne Watts Sometimes happy endings get even happier. Last year, PEOPLE featured the story of a woman who reconnected with her long-lost love after 42 years apart. And just a few months ago, the couple — Stephen Watts and Jeanne Watts (formerly Gustavson) — got married! "When he proposed, I said, 'A thousand times yes!'" Jeanne, now 69, tells PEOPLE for the Valentine's Day special in this week's issue. "We're trying to make up for 42 lost years." Jeanne and Stephen...
People
Michelle Yeoh Recalls Her Mom Chaperoning Her Date and Accidentally Holding Her Date's Hand
"He was holding the hand he thought was mine," the Oscar-nominated actress said of her date accidentally holding her mother's hand Michelle Yeoh recalled the hilarious time her mom accidentally held her date's hand. On Friday's episode of BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar nominee revealed that her mother not only used to join her daughter on her dates, but she even unintentionally got close with one of them! "At what age were you when she insisted on coming on a date with you," host Graham Norton asked the 60-year-old actress. "Now, you...
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0