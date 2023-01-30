Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Related
Miniature Poodle Mix Rescued From North Carolina River by Good Samaritans, Reunited With Parent
A Miniature Poodle mix was recently rescued from the French Broad River in North Carolina thanks to a pair of Good Samaritans, one of whom jumped into the water to save him. Miniature Poodle Rescued From River According to a Facebook post by the Asheville Humane Society, on Jan. 9, two women noticed the Miniature […] The post Miniature Poodle Mix Rescued From North Carolina River by Good Samaritans, Reunited With Parent appeared first on DogTime.
iheart.com
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction
Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Outlets | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Outlets, formerly Biltmore Square Mall, is a shopping mall located just off Interstate 26 on Brevard Road (North Carolina Highway 191) in Asheville, North Carolina, United States. Outlet stores include Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Coach, Cole Haan, GAP Factory Store, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, RH Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley. Field & Stream did have a store but has since closed at Asheville Outlets and is now a Sportsman's Warehouse.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
'You are not forgotten:' Asheville firefighters mark anniversary of Shuart's death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville firefighters took time Tuesday to remember one of their own. Assistant Fire Marshal Karen Shuart died Jan. 31, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Firefighters said Shuart's impact on the department is still felt today because of the joy she brought to a tough...
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
WLOS.com
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
WYFF4.com
Dozens of dogs rescued from Buncombe County home, woman arrested, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a North Carolina home Tuesday and a woman who lives there now faces felony animal abuse charges, officials said. A release from Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies with the Animal Services Unit...
WLOS.com
What's next for Asiana Grand Buffet space on Hendersonville Road?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a popular Asian restaurant that closed this week has a new plan. Asiana Grand Buffet closed its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and now owner Steven Ar is revealing what's next for the property. Ar said he plans to...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
tribpapers.com
Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day
Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
themaconcountynews.com
Pastor retiring and leaving ‘big shoes to fill’
First Presbyterian Church in Franklin’s pastor, Tempe Fussell, is retiring this month, after a career that spans more than four decades. “She is leaving big shoes to fill,” said Barry Clinton, who was on the nominating committee that brought Fussell to Franklin more than seven years ago, and whose wife, Patsy, is on the church’s current nominating-forming committee that will begin to seek another pastor for the PC (USA) denomination church.
WLOS.com
Crews respond to fully-involved house fire in Enka area; no injuries reported
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire early Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, in the Enka area. The home, located in the 700 block of Starnes Cove Road, was heavily damaged, and the Enka-Candler fire chief told News 13 it was a total loss.
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Department adds 2 Harleys, sees them as foundation for motorcycle unit
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department plans to beef up patrols with recent purchases. It recently purchased two motorcycles from the Hendersonville Police Department that were no longer being used. The town of Waynesville bought two Harley-Davidsons for $4,000 from the Hendersonville Police Department. Waynesville Police Chief...
wateronline.com
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
iheart.com
North Carolina Woman's 'Gut' Feeling Leads To Huge Lottery Prize
A North Carolina woman's gut feeling to try a new process of buying a lottery ticket led to a massive win. Renee Komanetsky, of Weaverville, is no stranger to the lottery. When she normally plays the Powerball, she usually get the Quick Pick ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. This time, however, her instincts told her to log onto the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, close her eyes and tap her phone six times while on the Powerball page.
biltmorebeacon.com
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
WYFF4.com
Mother, grandfather charged after 2 children left alone die in NC house fire, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and grandfather of two childrenwho died in a North Carolina house fire have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Lieutenant Detective J.R. Upton with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. A citizen driving by the home on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 6