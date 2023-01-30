Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Man arrested after barricading himself in stranger's home in Wallingford
SEATTLE — A man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man in "crisis mode" barricaded himself inside someone's home near the intersection of North 46th Street and Burke Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowners did not know the man who entered their home and barricaded himself inside.
KIMA TV
2 fatally shot inside Kent motel room Tuesday night
KENT, Wash. — A man and a woman were shot and killed inside a motel room in Kent Tuesday night. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), officers responded to the Kent Valley Motel just after 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after “multiple” people called 911 to report hearing gunshots inside one of the motel rooms. One of the callers told the 911 dispatcher “there has been a murder,” the KPD said.
KIMA TV
Man shot in Graham backyard, police searching for shooters
GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is searching for suspected shooters after a man was shot and killed in a backyard in Graham Thursday morning. Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., a spokesperson with the sheriff's department, said a woman called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot at the home in the 24500 block of 62nd Ave Ct E.
KIMA TV
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KIMA TV
Southbound I-5 express lanes reopen after 5-vehicle crash on the Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — A multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle during the Wednesday morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened in the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge, north of State Route 520. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
KIMA TV
Road rage leads to stabbing, baseball bat attack outside Seattle grocery store
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two drivers got into a road rage altercation in a grocery store parking lot in northwest Seattle Monday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road Northwest in the parking lot of the QFC grocery store.
KIMA TV
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
