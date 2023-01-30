ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KIMA TV

Man arrested after barricading himself in stranger's home in Wallingford

SEATTLE — A man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man in "crisis mode" barricaded himself inside someone's home near the intersection of North 46th Street and Burke Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowners did not know the man who entered their home and barricaded himself inside.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

2 fatally shot inside Kent motel room Tuesday night

KENT, Wash. — A man and a woman were shot and killed inside a motel room in Kent Tuesday night. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), officers responded to the Kent Valley Motel just after 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after “multiple” people called 911 to report hearing gunshots inside one of the motel rooms. One of the callers told the 911 dispatcher “there has been a murder,” the KPD said.
KENT, WA
KIMA TV

Man shot in Graham backyard, police searching for shooters

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is searching for suspected shooters after a man was shot and killed in a backyard in Graham Thursday morning. Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., a spokesperson with the sheriff's department, said a woman called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot at the home in the 24500 block of 62nd Ave Ct E.
GRAHAM, WA
KIMA TV

Southbound I-5 express lanes reopen after 5-vehicle crash on the Ship Canal Bridge

SEATTLE — A multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle during the Wednesday morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened in the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge, north of State Route 520. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
SEATTLE, WA

