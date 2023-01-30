SEATTLE — A man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man in "crisis mode" barricaded himself inside someone's home near the intersection of North 46th Street and Burke Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowners did not know the man who entered their home and barricaded himself inside.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO