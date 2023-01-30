Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
wclo.com
Vehicle crashes into Whiskey Ranch in Darien
A 19-year-old Clinton man crashes his vehicle into the Whiskey Ranch Tavern in the town of Darien after falling asleep at the wheel. According to a news release, the Walworth county Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle crash involving a building on the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 14 just before 5:00 Friday morning.
wclo.com
Nature at the Confluence hosting sled day
Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit is making sure residents can have some fun in the snow Saturday afternoon. Executive Director Julie Uram says they’ll be offering free use of snowshoes and sleds from noon to 3:00pm and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis courtesy of the Beloit Public Library.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WIFR
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
I-94 westbound reopens in Waukesha County following crash
I-94 westbound has reopened following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
wclo.com
Rock County receives additional EFSP funds
Rock County non profits, faith based, or local government agencies can now apply for more Emergency Food and Shelter Program dollars after a new round of funding. United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning Penny says the county has been awarded more than $66,000 and people can apply for funds by visiting their website.
wclo.com
Multiple Rock County agencies taking part in Impaired Driving Task Force
Officers from multiple different Rock County law enforcement agencies will be out looking to prevent impaired driving during the month of February. Beloit Police Sergeant Eric Rohrer says increased patrols will be out this weekend and their sole goal isn’t to write tickets and generate revenue, but is to keep people safe and discourage them from driving impaired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
wclo.com
Janesville Council President confident in future of Milton Ave corridor
The Janeville City Council President is remaining optmistic about what the future holds for the Milton Avenue corridor. Paul Benson tells WCLO’s Your Talk show if the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center gets built, other businesses will follow as he’s aware of many inquiries about the area but they are waiting on the WSCC.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 81 in Darlington Township for a one vehicle accident Tuesday just before 8am. 44 year old Tamara Kieffer of Darlington was traveling on Highway 81 when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway into an embankment. Kieffer’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Comments / 0