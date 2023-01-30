Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 81 in Darlington Township for a one vehicle accident Tuesday just before 8am. 44 year old Tamara Kieffer of Darlington was traveling on Highway 81 when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway into an embankment. Kieffer’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO