Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault
The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her '8-10 times,' court docs read
The 24-year-old suspect openly admitted to picking up the 13-year-old, forcing her into an apartment, and "assaulted her 8 to 10 times," court documents read.
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen
D'Evan McFall was shot dead in the parking lot of a south Dallas apartment complex on Sunday afternoon A 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy she accidentally shot dead while arguing with another teenager in Dallas. The tragedy reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Signature at Southern Oaks apartment complex in East Oak Cliff on Sunday, when, police say, the unnamed girl aimed and fired a gun mid-fight but hit D'Evan McFall, reported NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. McFall was transported to an area hospital where...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
The mother of Uvalde gunman was arrested for threatening to kill her boyfriend, reports say
Local news reported that the man told police officers that he feared for his life and alleged that Adriana Martinez Reyes threatened him.
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
Alabama Man Nearly Decapitated His Father, Cut Stepmom’s Throat In Double Homicide
In 2016, Clay County, Alabama became the last place in the state to legalize alcohol. According to locals, it’s a place that’s known for being peaceful. That serenity was shattered on June 28, 2001 by a frantic 911 call leading to the discovery of a double homicide, according to “Floribama Murders,” airing Saturdays at 9/8c on Oxygen.
Texas man accused of decapitating newlywed wife allegedly steals beer from store where victim worked
A Texas man accused of killing his wife allegedly stole a beer from a convenience store moments after the slaying.
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
#ZkiraKemp: Texas Woman’s Death Compared To Shanquella Robinson After Conflicting Reports By Friends, Police And Autopsy
Once again, we have a case involving the mysterious death of a Black woman and the lack of reliable information as to exactly what happened. This time, it’s a devastating story out of Texas where a mourning mother says she received conflicting information about the death of her daughter who went on a road trip with friends and was the only one who didn’t return home. (Sound familiar?)
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
Texas Woman Shoots Innocent Bystander with Pink Gun, Then Dashes With His Cash
Jakysia Shianne Rodgers, a 29-year-old Texas woman accused of shooting a man in the leg and dashing with his cash, has been found, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. According to KLTV, police responded to a call about a man who had just been shot and robbed by two women....
Louisiana officer charged after two teens killed, another injured in high-speed crash
LOUISIANA, USA — A Louisiana police officer is facing criminal charges after slamming into a car during a chase, killing two teenagers and injuring another one. The officer, identified as David Cauthron, 42, with the Addis Police Department, is facing two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury. He was arrested on New Year's Day in connection to the crash that killed Caroline Gill, 16, and Maggie Dunn, 17, a statement from District Attorney Tony Clayton read.
What we know about how suspect in Takeoff's murder made $1 million bond
Patrick Clark's attorney said the man who helped bond out his client was a "family friend and concerned citizen."
Manhunt underway after five men escape from jail in stolen car
A manhunt is underway after five men escaped from a Missouri jail in a stolen car. The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that on Tuesday 17 January at around 7pm, the five inmates at the St Francois County Detention Center entered a “secured cell”. “From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force. The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground,” police said. “The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured...
