ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Icy roads prompt school closures

Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
TEXAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air.  An upper-level low will be...
The Times Herald

School closings for Wednesday

Some schools will be closed Wednesday as a winter weather advisory has been issued for the area. The following schools have cancelled class: Port HuronCardinal MooneyMarysvilleEast ChinaMemphisLandmark Academy This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: School closings for Wednesday
PORT HURON, MI
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure

ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy