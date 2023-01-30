Read full article on original website
Related
Ice Storm Brings Chaos to US Air Travel,Over 1,700 Flights Cancelled Nationwide
Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States, causing the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights nationwide. This winter storm caused travel disruptions for thousands of passengers, who were left stranded at airports across the country.
WKRN
Icy roads prompt school closures
Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Woman spends almost $4K on canceled flights, hotels & meals to catch up with missed cruise
The Department of Transportation continues to investigate the Southwest Airlines travel nightmare.
First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
Massive ice storm blasting the South with freezing rain
A dangerous ice storm is on the move across the South, sending temperatures plunging for millions of Americans from Texas to Tennessee. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky is in the storm zone with more details.Jan. 31, 2023.
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
School closings for Wednesday
Some schools will be closed Wednesday as a winter weather advisory has been issued for the area. The following schools have cancelled class: Port HuronCardinal MooneyMarysvilleEast ChinaMemphisLandmark Academy This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: School closings for Wednesday
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
Ice storm expected to cause power outages across southern US
Officials in four states have issued warnings about an ice storm that’s expected to cut power and screw up travel for millions of Americans over the next few days.
Comments / 0