KIMA TV

Man arrested after barricading himself in stranger's home in Wallingford

SEATTLE — A man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man in "crisis mode" barricaded himself inside someone's home near the intersection of North 46th Street and Burke Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowners did not know the man who entered their home and barricaded himself inside.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

115 dogs rescued after doggy daycare catches fire in Seattle's Lake City area

SEATTLE — More than a hundred dogs were rescued after the doggy daycare they were in caught fire in north Seattle Wednesday morning. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast. The fire began inside the Dog Resort, a dog daycare and boarding business, that's across the street from the Fred Meyer in the Lake City neighborhood.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree

RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office report for January

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., February 1, 2023—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office performed six autopsies for the month of January – three deaths were vehicular related, one was gunshot related, one was fire related, and the other was due to environmental hypothermia. Below are the community members we lost.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PUYALLUP, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup

SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill. A man called 911 to report two people had just broken into his neighbor’s garage. The man said the neighbor was elderly and the man had installed security cameras for her and monitors them.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

