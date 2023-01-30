ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Art posters promote Black history throughout Palm Beach County

Artwork popping up throughout Palm Beach highlight Black culture in honor of Black History Month, and the trailblazers that have paved the way for current generations. It's called the Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative and organizers have 50 different posters of Black leaders. They're hoping to distribute them in as many...
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver

Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
