wclo.com
Craig hosting business program for students
Janesville Craig high school will host a one day program being put on by Wisconsin Business World, which is a program of the WMC foundation. Senior Director Michelle Grajkowski says students will break into small groups and will come up with a new business idea and figure out how they would fund the business and get a product out to market.
wclo.com
Rock County receives additional EFSP funds
Rock County non profits, faith based, or local government agencies can now apply for more Emergency Food and Shelter Program dollars after a new round of funding. United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning Penny says the county has been awarded more than $66,000 and people can apply for funds by visiting their website.
wclo.com
Rock County starts Overdose Hope Kit Initiative
Community partners gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Rock County Public Health Department to assemble overdose leave-behind kits as part of a new county initiative. Public Health Educator Shari Faber says the Overdose Hope Kits will include narcan, fentanyl test strips, a C-P-R face shield, drug disposal packs, and a resource card.
wclo.com
Beloit church hosts discussion on homelessness
Ann Sitrick Joyce with the Beloit Area Task Force on Homelessness says several studies were conducted by various groups over the last two years that addressed a variety of topics including housing, the quality of life, and some of the key features that attract new workers, residents, and tourists to the state line area.
wclo.com
Forward Janesville still accepting nominations for Annual Awards
Friday is the last day for people to nominate a business or individual for Forward Janesville’s Annual Awards Luncheon. President and CEO Angela Pakes says there are nine different awards being given out this year and some include Business of the Year, Emerging Leader, Educator of the Year, and a Lifetime Achievement award.
wclo.com
Tickets going quickly for 96th annual Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner
Tickets are going quick for the Greater Beloit Chamber of commerce’s 96th annual dinner. Director of Events and Marketing Kelly Bosen says the event is planned for March 7th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Eclipse Center. Bosen says the keynote speaker is retired Navy Captain Tim Kinsella...
wclo.com
Nature at the Confluence hosting sled day
Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit is making sure residents can have some fun in the snow Saturday afternoon. Executive Director Julie Uram says they’ll be offering free use of snowshoes and sleds from noon to 3:00pm and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis courtesy of the Beloit Public Library.
wclo.com
Janesville Council President confident in future of Milton Ave corridor
The Janeville City Council President is remaining optmistic about what the future holds for the Milton Avenue corridor. Paul Benson tells WCLO’s Your Talk show if the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center gets built, other businesses will follow as he’s aware of many inquiries about the area but they are waiting on the WSCC.
rockrivercurrent.com
Nelson Knitting factory, once imagined as a Rockford museum site, now appears destined for demolition
ROCKFORD — The former Nelson Knitting factory, a nearly century-old building where classic red-heel socks were once made, was previously envisioned as a banquet hall and museum honoring Rockford’s industrial heritage. This week cleanup work began on the site that could set the stage for the building’s demolition....
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
WIFR
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
wclo.com
Multiple Rock County agencies taking part in Impaired Driving Task Force
Officers from multiple different Rock County law enforcement agencies will be out looking to prevent impaired driving during the month of February. Beloit Police Sergeant Eric Rohrer says increased patrols will be out this weekend and their sole goal isn’t to write tickets and generate revenue, but is to keep people safe and discourage them from driving impaired.
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
100fmrockford.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
