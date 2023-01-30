PELHAM – Mardi Gras fun and celebration will occur at the Pelham YMCA on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the first Movie at the Square event. This is the first Movie at the Square for the Pelham YMCA, but the second Mardi Gras themed event. Mardi Gras themed crafts will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.

PELHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO