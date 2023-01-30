Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Thompson boys open 2023 soccer season with win over Helena
HELENA – Coming off a special 2022 season, the Thompson Warriors carried that momentum into the new season on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a season-opening win against county foe Helena. In a battle of two teams who saw their share of success a season ago, Thompson controlled the ball...
Shelby Reporter
Helena scores 5 goals in season-opening win against Leeds
HELENA – The Helena girls soccer team started the 2023 season with a bang on Thursday, Feb. 2 thanks to a hat trick from freshman Kate Hendrix. The Huskies scored early and often with Hendrix scoring her first career goal and then two additional goals to total three of the team’s five in a 5-2 victory over the Leeds Greenwave.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Extreme Bulls holds 14th annual rodeo
COLUMBIANA – It was an action packed three days for Shelby County Extreme Bulls as the 14th annual Shelby County Extreme Bulls was held in Columbiana. The Shelby County Extreme Bulls rodeo was held on Jan. 26-28. Both Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 were sold out. Ryan...
Shelby Reporter
PHS prepares for first You Matter Fun Run
PELHAM— Pelham High School is running for a cause in its first ever You Matter Fun Run event set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Pelham Rec Center. Founder of the event, Amy Tucker, said the You Matter Fun Run is in correlation with the You Matter campaign that the high school does at Valentines Day.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo’s Catherine Legg remembered as devoted mother, city supporter
MONTEVALLO – Describing the lasting impact the late Catherine Bridges Legg had on her community requires the use of words such as service, leadership and dedication. Legg, who died in early January at age 95, spent her life working for the good of Montevallo and her family, both of which she loved deeply.
Shelby Reporter
UM Theatre Department wins four regional awards
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Theatre Department won big as it brought home four 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards this month, which are awarded to the best in regional productions, touring shows and more. The university’s wins included: Best Play winner “Anon(ymous),” Best Musical winner “A New Brain,”...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Parks and Rec to hold second Kites and Bites event
PELHAM – High flying fun will make its way to Pelham City Park on Sunday, March 12 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Kite and Bites event. This is the second time the Parks and Recreation Department will host this event. “We are always looking at new events to bring...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham YMCA to host Mardi Gras themed event
PELHAM – Mardi Gras fun and celebration will occur at the Pelham YMCA on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the first Movie at the Square event. This is the first Movie at the Square for the Pelham YMCA, but the second Mardi Gras themed event. Mardi Gras themed crafts will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster First United Methodist Church plans spring consignment sale
ALABASTER– Alabaster First United Methodist Church is gearing up for its annual spring consignment sale Renewed Threads which will be held March 2-4. The sale is held during the spring and fall, and takes place in the Restore location of Alabaster First United Methodist Church (the former Winn Dixie building).
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
