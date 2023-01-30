Winner of The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23 to 28)
This week’s winner is:
Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright boys basketball
Harshman scored a game-high 20 points and had five rebounds and four assists in 71-66 win over Stadium.
Shaun Burton, Bonney Lake boys basketball — Scored a game-high 19 points against Stadium on Tuesday, had 21 points and six assists against Silas on Thursday and a double-double against Thomas Jefferson on Friday, scoring 10 points and adding 11 assists.
Elijah Cain, Kentridge boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 19 points in loss to Federal Way on Tuesday.
Monique Carter, Emerald Ridge girls basketball, sr. — Scored 15 points in 53-50 win over Olympia on Wednesday.
Andrew Collins, Tumwater boys basketball, sr. — Scored a game-high 22 points in win over rival W.F. West on Friday.
Adam Davis, Tahoma boys basketball — Scored 24 points, including an overtime-forcing 3-pointer, in 59-52 win over Skyline.
Carter DeRosier, Enumclaw boys basketball — Scored a game-high 23 points and had seven rebounds and four assists for the Hornets in 69-64 road win over Foss.
Keon Dewalt, Silas boys basketball, sr. — Scored 17 points in 69-63 win over Bonney Lake on Thursday.
Zoom Diallo, Curtis boys basketball, jr. — Scored a game-high 21 points in 81-36 win over Rogers on Wednesday.
Aiden Finley, Foss boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 21 points in 69-64 loss to Enumclaw at home.
Parker Gerrits, Olympia boys basketball, sr. — Scored 22 points in 58-46 win over Emerald Ridge on Wednesday.
Kaylia Heidelberg, Peninsula girls basketball, jr. — Scored 25 points in 59-37 win over North Thurston on Wedensday.
Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 19 points in road win over Gig Harbor on Wednesday and 45 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 97-44 win over Central Kitsap.
McKenna Jacobs, Silas girls basketball — Scored a game-high 24 points in 61-48 loss to Silas on Thursday,
Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 17 points in 75-61 win over Spanaway Lake on Thursday.
Lauren Juergens, Olympia girls basketball, soph. — Scored 15 points in 53-50 loss to Emerald Ridge on Wednesday.
Kaden Katsberg, Sumner boys basketball, sr. — Spartans’ guard had 10 points, five rebounds in two assists in road to loss to Puyallup on Wednesday and 29 points (7-of-9 from 3-point range), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a win against Graham-Kapowsin on Friday.
Vivian Kingston, White River girls basketball — Scored a game-high 25 points in 67-31 win over Gig Harbor on Saturday.
Tino Liulevaega, Spanaway Lake boys basketball, sr. — Led the Sentinels with 18 points in 75-61 loss to Lincoln on Thursday.
Hana Moll, Capital girls track, sr. — Won the pole vault event at the UW Invite, beating collegiate competition with a mark of 14 feet, 10.75 inches.
Emma Moore, Bonney Lake girls basketball, soph. — Scored a team-high 20 points — including six 3-pointers — in 61-48 win over Silas.
Kellen O’Halloran, Stadium boys basketball — Scored a team-high 18 points — including five 3-pointers — and added four rebounds in loss to Annie Wright on Wednesday.
Riley Peschek, Gig Harbor girls basketball, sr. — Scored 15 points in 54-50 win over Timberline on Wednesday.
Baaroc Rivers, Stadium boys basketball, soph. — Scored a team-high 18 points in 65-54 win over Bonney Lake on Tuesday.
Marquis Robinson, Emerald Ridge boys basketball, sr. — Scored 12 points in 58-46 loss to Olympia on Wednesday.
Isaiah Sonntag, Puyallup boys basketball, jr. — Scored 16 points in 65-54 win over valley rival Sumner on Wednesday.
Kylie Waltermeyer, Tumwater girls basketball, sr. — Scored a game-high 20 points in 44-39 win over W.F. West on Thursday.
Malani Warren, Lincoln girls basketball, sr. — Scored 22 points in 63-23 win over Lakes on Tuesday.
Vaughn Weems, Federal Way boys basketball, sr. — Scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds, six steals and five blocks in win over Kentridge on Tuesday.
Jackson Yoder, Rogers boys basketball, sr. — Poured in a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers, in 60-47 win over Emerald Ridge on Friday.
