Winner of The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23 to 28)

Voting is now closed for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23 to 28). Thanks to everyone who voted and supported local student-athletes.

This week’s winner is:

Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright boys basketball

Harshman scored a game-high 20 points and had five rebounds and four assists in 71-66 win over Stadium.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter ( @manley_tnt ) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Shaun Burton, Bonney Lake boys basketball — Scored a game-high 19 points against Stadium on Tuesday, had 21 points and six assists against Silas on Thursday and a double-double against Thomas Jefferson on Friday, scoring 10 points and adding 11 assists.

Elijah Cain, Kentridge boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 19 points in loss to Federal Way on Tuesday.

Monique Carter, Emerald Ridge girls basketball, sr. — Scored 15 points in 53-50 win over Olympia on Wednesday.

Andrew Collins, Tumwater boys basketball, sr. — Scored a game-high 22 points in win over rival W.F. West on Friday.

Adam Davis, Tahoma boys basketball — Scored 24 points, including an overtime-forcing 3-pointer, in 59-52 win over Skyline.

Carter DeRosier, Enumclaw boys basketball — Scored a game-high 23 points and had seven rebounds and four assists for the Hornets in 69-64 road win over Foss.

Keon Dewalt, Silas boys basketball, sr. — Scored 17 points in 69-63 win over Bonney Lake on Thursday.

Zoom Diallo, Curtis boys basketball, jr. — Scored a game-high 21 points in 81-36 win over Rogers on Wednesday.

Aiden Finley, Foss boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 21 points in 69-64 loss to Enumclaw at home.

Parker Gerrits, Olympia boys basketball, sr. — Scored 22 points in 58-46 win over Emerald Ridge on Wednesday.

Kaylia Heidelberg, Peninsula girls basketball, jr. — Scored 25 points in 59-37 win over North Thurston on Wedensday.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 19 points in road win over Gig Harbor on Wednesday and 45 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 97-44 win over Central Kitsap.

McKenna Jacobs, Silas girls basketball — Scored a game-high 24 points in 61-48 loss to Silas on Thursday,

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln boys basketball, sr. — Scored a team-high 17 points in 75-61 win over Spanaway Lake on Thursday.

Lauren Juergens, Olympia girls basketball, soph. — Scored 15 points in 53-50 loss to Emerald Ridge on Wednesday.

Kaden Katsberg, Sumner boys basketball, sr. — Spartans’ guard had 10 points, five rebounds in two assists in road to loss to Puyallup on Wednesday and 29 points (7-of-9 from 3-point range), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a win against Graham-Kapowsin on Friday.

Vivian Kingston, White River girls basketball — Scored a game-high 25 points in 67-31 win over Gig Harbor on Saturday.

Tino Liulevaega, Spanaway Lake boys basketball, sr. — Led the Sentinels with 18 points in 75-61 loss to Lincoln on Thursday.

Hana Moll, Capital girls track, sr. — Won the pole vault event at the UW Invite, beating collegiate competition with a mark of 14 feet, 10.75 inches.

Emma Moore, Bonney Lake girls basketball, soph. — Scored a team-high 20 points — including six 3-pointers — in 61-48 win over Silas.

Kellen O’Halloran, Stadium boys basketball — Scored a team-high 18 points — including five 3-pointers — and added four rebounds in loss to Annie Wright on Wednesday.

Riley Peschek, Gig Harbor girls basketball, sr. — Scored 15 points in 54-50 win over Timberline on Wednesday.

Baaroc Rivers, Stadium boys basketball, soph. — Scored a team-high 18 points in 65-54 win over Bonney Lake on Tuesday.

Marquis Robinson, Emerald Ridge boys basketball, sr. — Scored 12 points in 58-46 loss to Olympia on Wednesday.

Isaiah Sonntag, Puyallup boys basketball, jr. — Scored 16 points in 65-54 win over valley rival Sumner on Wednesday.

Kylie Waltermeyer, Tumwater girls basketball, sr. — Scored a game-high 20 points in 44-39 win over W.F. West on Thursday.

Malani Warren, Lincoln girls basketball, sr. — Scored 22 points in 63-23 win over Lakes on Tuesday.

Vaughn Weems, Federal Way boys basketball, sr. — Scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds, six steals and five blocks in win over Kentridge on Tuesday.

Jackson Yoder, Rogers boys basketball, sr. — Poured in a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers, in 60-47 win over Emerald Ridge on Friday.