Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy News
Mason, Reid combine for 43 vs. Central
Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) scores from the low post for two of his 21 points against Surry Central. Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason (5) floats a shot over the outstretched hand of Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00). Cory Smith | The News. Tripp McMillen (2) pulls up...
Mount Airy News
Golden Eagles battle back to best Bears 44-42
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) leads the Bears on a fast break against Surry Central. Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) started Wednesday’s game by hitting her first three 3-point attempts, finishing 4-of-7 from deep in the game. Cory Smith | The News. Niya Smith (24) attacks the...
Mount Airy News
City school board a champion for children
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. This month is Board Appreciation Month and I wrote this column last year. I feel it is worth publishing again with some slight updates. We appreciate our Board of Education. Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) has an amazing Board of Education (BOE). The members go above and beyond to volunteer their time in support of the superintendent and school district as well as listen to the direction of the community. This team of professionals attends two board meetings a month, many school events throughout the year, and statewide training sessions. The role of the board is:
Mount Airy News
Millennium Charter holding kindergarten open house
Millennium Charter Academy will be hosting visitors on its campus a kindergarten orientation for any families that would like to see what it will be like for their child to attend Millennium Charter for kindergarten, to be held on March 9. Organizers said the kindergarten orientation event will be filled...
Mount Airy News
City teacher gets ‘Going Local’ grant
Sara Lowe, a teacher at Mount Airy High School, has been awarded an Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grant by the North Carolina Farm Bureau to promote the importance of agriculture among youths. Outreach grants provided to educators in the state through the Ag in the Classroom...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting
STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities. Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.
Mount Airy News
More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?
With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• Multiple vehicles have been broken into at a local health-care facility, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. This occurred last Friday in the parking lot of Northern Family Medicine on North Pointe Boulevard, targeting vehicles owned by employees there. Included were the Jeep Wrangler of Steven Ryan Martin...
Comments / 0