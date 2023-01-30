Read full article on original website
Tracy Guerrette returns to Wisdom High School
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - Tracy Guerrette is right back where she had basketball success. Guerrette led the Wisdom Pioneers to the State Championship back in 1998. She then went on and played for the UNiveristy of Maine and after graduating spent some time with Athletes in Action. She also...
A fun weekend at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby
ST. AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby took place in St.Agatha this weekend. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. Many fishers from around the state of Maine and some parts of Canada took part in the annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby in St. Agatha. The Ice Fishing Derby is a popular event in the County that started back in 2006. The event has consisted of cash and prizes totally over 45 thousand dollars. Paul Bernier is the longtime Chairman of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, and says the weekend is all about people coming together and donating for a good cause.
Northern Maine Renewable Energy Transmission Line Receives Approval of PUC
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission has given final approval for bids to build a transmission line as part of the Northern Maine Renewable Energy Program. The Transmission Line would distribute renewable energy generated in Northern Maine to other areas of the state, as well as...
