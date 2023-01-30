ST. AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby took place in St.Agatha this weekend. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. Many fishers from around the state of Maine and some parts of Canada took part in the annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby in St. Agatha. The Ice Fishing Derby is a popular event in the County that started back in 2006. The event has consisted of cash and prizes totally over 45 thousand dollars. Paul Bernier is the longtime Chairman of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, and says the weekend is all about people coming together and donating for a good cause.

