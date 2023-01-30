ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Lewisville facility, leaving hundreds jobless

By Maria Halkias The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nyZQ_0kWcEq1f00
Bed Bath & Beyond rented this almost 800,000-square-foot warehouse in Lewisville in 2016 for its e-commerce business. Majestic Realty

Struggling big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Lewisville distribution center with 374 employees.

All employees are being terminated at the facility at 2900 S. Valley Parkway, which is closing permanently, the New Jersey-based retailer said in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission.

