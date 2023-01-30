What Is Roblox? Everything Parents Need To Know About the Virtual Platform That's Popular With Kids and Teens

While some platforms come and go, the Roblox craze is here to stay.

We’re truly in a digital era. There seems to be a new trending app every day! While some platforms come and go, the Roblox craze is here to stay. And parents need to know about it. So, what is Roblox ? We'll cover what it is, if it's safe and more.

Roblox reaches younger audiences, making it especially important for parents to understand. While you don’t have to become a Roblox pro, it’s important to know what your kids are up to. That way you can help them make good decisions on the rising platform.

Here’s everything you need to know about Roblox, including how to protect your child’s safety.

What Is Roblox?

Roblox is a virtual platform that has been gaining popularity in the last few years. You can play games or build your own, which makes it a hotspot for creativity and imagination. There’s a social element to it as well: players can message each other with chat features.

Is Roblox Free?

Roblox is free to download and join, but players can use Robux—Roblox virtual currency—to purchase upgrades, like avatar accessories.

What Is the Point of Roblox?

Roblox is all about empowering people to create their own experiences. Want to build an award-winning bakery? Attend a pop-up merchandise shop? Maybe even tune into a concert? Roblox strives to make that happen. One Roblox creator who builds "cyberpunk showcases" posted a TikTok video explaining the creative element: “I start by reimagining the world around me. I make worlds my own…down to the last detail.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Why Is Roblox So Popular?

Roblox meets at the intersection of gaming, commerce and social media, making it a unique platform. Gen Z especially loves Roblox because they can customize their experience, making it one-of-a-kind for them. People also enjoy playing games that fellow Roblox users built.

Creators join Roblox because it's another opportunity to monetize their content. When players buy upgrades and special items in games, some of the profit goes to the creator. Some people have even launched full careers on Roblox, like the creator who built an iconic virtual fashion show that led to a collaboration with Burberry.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Is Roblox Child-Friendly?

Yes and no. In the past, kids ages 9-12 were the most active Roblox users. However, Roblox recently announced that ages 17-24 are on track to take their place. With more teens and young adults flocking to the platform, child safety is a top concern. Thankfully, Roblox has several measures in place to protect young users.

For example, there’s an avatar clothing detection feature that makes sure players dress their avatars appropriately. Players and their parents can also take advantage of the thorough reporting system, chat filters and parental controls.

Once safety is ensured, there are actually a lot of educational pros for children using Roblox. Kids tend to absorb more when they’re actively engaged through immersive learning. Instead of filling out a worksheet about planets in the solar system, they can actually build the solar system and even imagine what else is out there in the universe.

How Can You Keep Your Kids Safe on Roblox?

Beyond the controls Roblox already has in place, parents can limit what their kids see and do on the platform. Here’s how you can turn on account restrictions :

Go to Settings (the gear icon in the upper right corner). Tap “Privacy”. Tap “Account Restrictions” and toggle the button to turn them on.

If you want to add an extra layer of security you can set up a PIN:

Go to Settings. Tap on “Parental Controls”. Toggle the PIN button to turn it on. Create and confirm your PIN.

Even if you have restrictions on, check your child’s activity every now and then to ensure they’re staying safe. Look at chats, messages, friends and followers, transactions, and recently played experiences. Roblox can be an amazing experience for younger users with safety measures in place!

