Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
DC Police release video of person of interest connected to stabbing death of Jasmine Star Parker
WASHINGTON — Police released a video of a person they believe is connected to the stabbing death of a transgender woman earlier this year. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were flagged down by neighbors near the intersection of Gallaudet Street Northeast and Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.
WUSA
Therapy dog helps students with special needs in Virginia
Micah the Golden Retriever is helping people with special needs complete every day tasks. Micah works at the Key Center School in Springfield.
Comments / 0