Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Related
Teens lodge stolen Hyundai in Burger King drive-thru on two wheels after owner confronts them
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment last month when a man confronted teenagers driving his stolen Hyundai through the drive-thru line at a Cleveland Burger King. The victim, who reported his car stolen on Jan. 20, spotted it later that afternoon as he was out looking for it...
Cleveland man provides booze to underage drunk teen: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road gas station regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman in a Honda located in the parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the crying woman had entered the store several times. Not only was she drunk, but the woman told the caller about how the man had assaulted her while they were at a bar.
cityofmentor.com
LEGAL NOTICE: Police Seized Vehicles for Sale
Per Ordinance 07-O-78 the City of Mentor Police Department will sell the following seized vehicles via Internet auction: The vehicles will be listed “for sale” at the Public Surplus web site, www.publicsurplus.com. Agency: City of Mentor, Category: Motor Pool/Auto. 2002 CHEVY, IMPALA LS, 4DR, 2G1WH55K829387327, Very Good Condition,...
They came in pairs -- and packs: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Disabled motor vehicle, car crash: Hunting Trail, Falls Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Teen arrested after allegedly pulling gun and stealing cell phone during Facebook Marketplace sale in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a seller during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron police say it was...
cleveland19.com
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
3 teen boys surrender to Fairview Park police after alleged pursuit involving stolen vehicle
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Three teen boys – ages 14 to 16 – surrendered to Fairview Park police following an alleged incident involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Police say it was around 4:55 a.m. when an officer on patrol “observed males dressed in black running...
cleveland19.com
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
‘Really messes up your life’: Strongsville police investigate rash of stolen checks
Strongsville police are investigating a rash of checks stolen from the mail.
News-Herald.com
Lake County police departments continue to respond to string of vehicle thefts
The rise in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has moved multiple Lake County police departments to provide free steering wheel locks for residents. The Eastlake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles only at this time. The department has also reached out to the Kia Corporation due to the rise in thefts with Kia vehicles that use a key to start the ignition and is awaiting a response back. Residents will be kept notified.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
Woman claims ex-boyfriend stole items from apartment: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 9:22 a.m. Jan. 25, officers responded to the Park Tower Apartment complex for a theft report. The resident said that sometime the night before, her ex-boyfriend had stolen some of her property. She noticed the thefts when she got home from work. The woman had given her ex permission...
Meijer employee caught shoplifting from store: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, a Meijer asset protection team leader called police after observing an employee stealing merchandise from the Broadview Road store.
Woman tries to return coats she stole from Saks in November: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. Jan. 25, police were called to Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, to investigate a theft. A woman suspected in a theft that took place in November had returned to the store, attempting to return two of the items she allegedly stole. In...
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
Fake Amazon rep tells woman she was involved in Russian money laundering: Solon Police Blotter
At 9:35 a.m. Jan. 25, a Solon woman, 71, reported that she had received a call from someone claiming to represent Amazon. The caller said the woman owed $400 for a computer and that her Amazon account had been flagged for being connected to money laundering in Russia. In order...
Medina dog owner calls officer ‘a fool’ while being cited for animal’s attack: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Windrow Lane couple came to the police station to report that the day before, their terrier mix had been attacked by a large Cane Corso dog that had jumped out of the back seat of a parked silver Toyota. The large dog bit the terrier, which...
FBI offers reward following bank robbery inside Giant Eagle in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a bank robbery happened inside a Giant Eagle in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Canton Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1