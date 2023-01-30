ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland man provides booze to underage drunk teen: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Jan. 10, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road gas station regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman in a Honda located in the parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the crying woman had entered the store several times. Not only was she drunk, but the woman told the caller about how the man had assaulted her while they were at a bar.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cityofmentor.com

LEGAL NOTICE: Police Seized Vehicles for Sale

Per Ordinance 07-O-78 the City of Mentor Police Department will sell the following seized vehicles via Internet auction: The vehicles will be listed “for sale” at the Public Surplus web site, www.publicsurplus.com. Agency: City of Mentor, Category: Motor Pool/Auto. 2002 CHEVY, IMPALA LS, 4DR, 2G1WH55K829387327, Very Good Condition,...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County police departments continue to respond to string of vehicle thefts

The rise in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has moved multiple Lake County police departments to provide free steering wheel locks for residents. The Eastlake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles only at this time. The department has also reached out to the Kia Corporation due to the rise in thefts with Kia vehicles that use a key to start the ignition and is awaiting a response back. Residents will be kept notified.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
