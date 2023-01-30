Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes First-Time Playoff Underdog in Super Bowl LVII
After some early back-and-forth line movement when the Super Bowl LVII spread dropped, the Eagles are favored against the Chiefs in the Big Game. It’s a tight spread, with Philadelphia giving just 1.5 points to Kansas City. It’s also historic, as it marks the first time Patrick Mahomes is an underdog in his playoff career.
Wichita Eagle
At Quarterback, It’s Simple Division for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In case you hadn’t heard, the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a quarterbacking mystery. Will Aaron Rodgers want to play in 2023? If so, will it be for the Packers or will he be traded?. If the Packers do trade Rodgers...
Wichita Eagle
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Wichita Eagle
What Contract Projections Say About the Chargers’ Key Free Agents
The Chargers spent more money in free agency last offseason than any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure with the club. But as the Chargers turn the page to the 2023 season, they have some work on their hands to remain aggressors in free agency. The free agent period will...
Wichita Eagle
3 Broncos Free-Agent Targets to Fit Sean Payton’s Offense
The sun shines brightly over Dove Valley as fans anxiously await the opening press conference of the Denver Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton. The prolonged nightmare of last season’s horrific offensive performances may finally be over with the arrival of a coach renowned for getting his squad to light up the scoreboard.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Arena Football Return: Should Jerry Do It Again?
If NFL ratings are any indication, America loves to watch football teams owned by Jerry Jones. Can it handle another? The possibility is certainly on the table knowing what's transpired on the indoor football circuit. With the Arena Football League set to join the craze of resurrected alternative pigskin action...
Wichita Eagle
One Word Shifts Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers fans of a certain generation will remember the commercials for the financial firm EF Hutton. The same, apparently, is true of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Asked on Twitter “which neighborhood” Aaron Rodgers would be moving to this offseason, Adams replied with one simple word.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Can Coach Russell Wilson ‘With a Heavy Hand’
Depending on what insiders one listens to, the Denver Broncos either got the guy they wanted all along in trading for the team’s new head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints, or the team landed the head coach as a 'fallback' option after first pursuing Jim Harbaugh, and then DeMeco Ryans.
Wichita Eagle
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
Wichita Eagle
Reich Gives Analysis On the Talent He Inherits
Frank Reich is tickled to be back in Charlotte full-time, a place his family has called home for years. Not only does he get to be in the same state as his daughters and grandchildren, but he gets to do it while leading the NFL franchise that he quarterbacked during its inaugural season in 1995.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Coach Reveals Who ‘Flashed the Most’ at Shrine Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff spent four practices and a full game with several of this year's top senior draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl ... and appear to have walked with some favorites. The Shrine Bowl presented an opportunity for the Falcons to get to see how players...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Fired Coach Mike Nolan Hired by USFL
FRISCO - The concept of “The McCarthy Guy” - or any head coach wanting to hire his “guys” as staffers - is a common and sound one. But that doesn’t mean it always works. Jeff Fisher, late of the United States Football League - known...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs, Eagles took different paths to Super Bowl. A podcast on who might have the edge
The Chiefs have been here before — and recently. They’re preparing to play in their third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. In this episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we discuss the Chiefs’ preparation with...
Wichita Eagle
At Super Bowl, Chiefs will end season where it began. Two players seek better memories
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie don’t anticipate an eerie feeling when they revisit State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. But it can’t be ruled out. Neither player finished the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in...
Wichita Eagle
DJ Chark Not Sure Urban Meyer Would Succeed Again in College
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is unsure if Urban Meyer would be successful if he returned to coach on the collegiate level. Chark, who is set to become a free agent, recently appeared on "The 33rd Team" podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. In the...
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs turned their rookies from liabilities into assets for Super Bowl run
The conversation with Chiefs rookie safety Bryan Cook occurs in front of his locker half an hour after he celebrated a trip to Super Bowl LVII. He nods along to the initial three questions in an interview, replying with extensive explanations to each. But when the fourth arrives, he feels the need to interrupt.
