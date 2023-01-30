Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Coach Scott Turner Hired by Raiders; What’s His Role?
Recently ousted Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is no longer in the unemployment line. According to NFL Network, Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders as an assistant on Josh McDaniels' staff. He's expected to have an "elevated pass-game role" with the Raiders. With the Raiders expected to move...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs, Eagles took different paths to Super Bowl. A podcast on who might have the edge
The Chiefs have been here before — and recently. They’re preparing to play in their third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. In this episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we discuss the Chiefs’ preparation with...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Fired Coach Mike Nolan Hired by USFL
FRISCO - The concept of “The McCarthy Guy” - or any head coach wanting to hire his “guys” as staffers - is a common and sound one. But that doesn’t mean it always works. Jeff Fisher, late of the United States Football League - known...
Wichita Eagle
DJ Chark Not Sure Urban Meyer Would Succeed Again in College
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is unsure if Urban Meyer would be successful if he returned to coach on the collegiate level. Chark, who is set to become a free agent, recently appeared on "The 33rd Team" podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. In the...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Oklahoma, Texas Settle On 2024 Big 12 Exit For SEC
The speculation is over. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will depart the Big 12 for the SEC in June 2024, one year earlier than the initial June 2025 exit. The early exit attempts were first reported in December, but the sides reportedly came to an agreement Friday. Per Action...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury
Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
