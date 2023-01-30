ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Justin Fields Decision

The Chicago Bears will not be making a change at quarterback this offseason. Despite having the top overall pick in this year's draft, the Bears will be sticking with Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback and will even look to trade the top overall pick, according to Albert Breer of Sports ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Trey Lance Has Honest Comment About Brock Purdy

Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, but a season-ending injury in Week 2 ruined his opportunity. As it stands right now, Lance and rookie Brock Purdy, who started the last eight games of the season for San Francisco, including the postseason, are the two ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom

Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision

Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady

On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

The Miami Dolphins got some great news regarding their starting quarterback on Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa is officially out of concussion protocol after meeting with several medical professionals. All of them are confident that he will be 100% when the 2023 ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Reportedly Only Considering 1 Team Next Year

Tom Brady made the tough decision to retire from the NFL this Wednesday. He shared this news with his fans in an emotional video.  According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there wouldn't have been a free agency frenzy for Brady if he returned for another season. That's because he was only ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company

On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

