NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Justin Fields Decision
The Chicago Bears will not be making a change at quarterback this offseason. Despite having the top overall pick in this year's draft, the Bears will be sticking with Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback and will even look to trade the top overall pick, according to Albert Breer of Sports ...
Trey Lance Has Honest Comment About Brock Purdy
Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, but a season-ending injury in Week 2 ruined his opportunity. As it stands right now, Lance and rookie Brock Purdy, who started the last eight games of the season for San Francisco, including the postseason, are the two ...
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision
Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady
On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
NFL World Reacts To Player's Wife's Troubling Announcement
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the San Francisco 49ers in front of a raucous home crowd. In the process, Eagles fans appeared to uphold their unflattering reputation among outsiders. Sydney Warner, the wife of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, has no interest in returning to Lincoln ...
NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
The Miami Dolphins got some great news regarding their starting quarterback on Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa is officially out of concussion protocol after meeting with several medical professionals. All of them are confident that he will be 100% when the 2023 ...
Tom Brady Was Reportedly Only Considering 1 Team Next Year
Tom Brady made the tough decision to retire from the NFL this Wednesday. He shared this news with his fans in an emotional video. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there wouldn't have been a free agency frenzy for Brady if he returned for another season. That's because he was only ...
NFL World Reacts To Eagles Offensive Coordinator Announcement
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter had a notable coaching candidate update. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will reportedly have his second interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching opening. Steichen was one of the hottest candidates on the market after ...
Star Transfer Quarterback Sam Hartman Trending After Alabama Update
Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame behind to become Alabama's next offensive coordinator. This move was announced this Friday afternoon. Rees, 30, took a visit to Alabama on Thursday. Clearly, his interview with Nick Saban went very well. Since Rees will lead Alabama's offense for ...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company
On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Recruiting Announcement
There's no question that NIL deals are impacting college football. Some recruitments are primarily dictated by how much money players can earn off the field. Mark Pantoni, the assistant athletic director of player personnel at Ohio State, commented on the current state of recruiting ...
