ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis, Jason Kelce will be first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history

By Christopher Brito
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PHpY_0kWcEMzD00

Super Bowl matchup set with Kansas City Chiefs facing off against Philadelphia Eagles 03:30

The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have seen each of their boys win NFL championships, but for Super Bowl LVII, the family will get to watch the siblings play against each other. That meeting will be historic, as it will be the first time in Super Bowl history that brothers will be playing against one another, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following the Chiefs' narrow victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, star tight end Travis Kelce said the upcoming matchup, which some are calling the "Kelce Bowl," is a "cool scenario."

"My mom can't lose," he said. "I'll just leave it at that. It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him."

"You won't see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother," he added. "But it's definitely going to be an emotional game."

Jason Kelce, the veteran center for the Eagles, jokingly tweeted after the Chiefs win that he would stop rooting for the team for the rest of the season. The Eagles secured their Super Bowl ticket after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 earlier on Sunday.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, a fan favorite, last postseason traveled between Philadelphia and Kansas City in one day to watch both her sons play. Earlier this postseason, she posted a photo of herself wearing a custom jersey that had both her sons' numbers and team colors.

Instead of the Kelce Bowl, Donna Kelce is calling it the " #HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl " — a reference to the high school and college both Travis and Jason Kelce attended.

Ed Kelce, the players' father, told Fox 8's P.J. Ziegler last week that he was grateful both Kelces play on offense and won't have to actually be on the field at the same time.

"That probably rules out any fist fights," he said.

The family has already seen successful Super Bowl runs from both Kelce siblings. Travis won the Super Bowl in 2020 when the Chiefs beat the 49ers, and he appeared in the title game the following year but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2018, Jason won a ring with the Eagles when they defeated the New England Patriots.

The Eagles take on the Chiefs in Arizona on February 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
People

Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares Daughter Sterling’s Favorite Loafers Worn by Son Bronze Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram this weekend to share the shoes her daughter, Sterling, wants her new son with husband Patrick Mahomes to wear “every day.” The post was made before Mahomes and his team, the Kansas Chiefs, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday. Now, the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. On her Stories on Saturday, Mahomes shared a snapshot of her and Patrick’s 2-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, dressed in a brown onesie embroidered with his nickname. Paired with white leggings and knit gray and white socks,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS News

CBS News

605K+
Followers
79K+
Post
433M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy