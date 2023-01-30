Travis, Jason Kelce will be first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history

Super Bowl matchup set with Kansas City Chiefs facing off against Philadelphia Eagles 03:30

The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have seen each of their boys win NFL championships, but for Super Bowl LVII, the family will get to watch the siblings play against each other. That meeting will be historic, as it will be the first time in Super Bowl history that brothers will be playing against one another, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following the Chiefs' narrow victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, star tight end Travis Kelce said the upcoming matchup, which some are calling the "Kelce Bowl," is a "cool scenario."

"My mom can't lose," he said. "I'll just leave it at that. It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him."

"You won't see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother," he added. "But it's definitely going to be an emotional game."

Jason Kelce, the veteran center for the Eagles, jokingly tweeted after the Chiefs win that he would stop rooting for the team for the rest of the season. The Eagles secured their Super Bowl ticket after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 earlier on Sunday.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, a fan favorite, last postseason traveled between Philadelphia and Kansas City in one day to watch both her sons play. Earlier this postseason, she posted a photo of herself wearing a custom jersey that had both her sons' numbers and team colors.

Instead of the Kelce Bowl, Donna Kelce is calling it the " #HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl " — a reference to the high school and college both Travis and Jason Kelce attended.

Ed Kelce, the players' father, told Fox 8's P.J. Ziegler last week that he was grateful both Kelces play on offense and won't have to actually be on the field at the same time.

"That probably rules out any fist fights," he said.

The family has already seen successful Super Bowl runs from both Kelce siblings. Travis won the Super Bowl in 2020 when the Chiefs beat the 49ers, and he appeared in the title game the following year but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2018, Jason won a ring with the Eagles when they defeated the New England Patriots.

The Eagles take on the Chiefs in Arizona on February 12.