Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania. It happened around 3:27 a.m. Saturday on Rt. 422 in Tredyffrin Township. Police say a 29-year-old driver veered into oncoming traffic and hit 41-year-old Christie Severino head-on. Severino was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 11