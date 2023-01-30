ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 3:27 a.m. Saturday on Rt. 422 in Tredyffrin Township.

Police say a 29-year-old driver veered into oncoming traffic and hit 41-year-old Christie Severino head-on.

Severino was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

