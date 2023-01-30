Effective: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Download Caltran`s Quickmap application on your smart phone or call 5 1 1 to get the latest roadway conditions in California. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Isolated totals up to 3 feet are possible along the immediate crest. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridgetops may as high as 120 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. A combination of winds and waves may capsize small vessels on Lake Tahoe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10 to 15% chance of thunder in the Sierra during the day Sunday.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO