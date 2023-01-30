Read full article on original website
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
Older Crosby Appreciates All-Star Game ‘More & More’; Prefers Change to Playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. — As the two age, NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin appear to be growing closer together. The duo came into the league in the same season, Ovechkin drafted first overall by the Washington Capitals in 2004 before a lockout wiped out what would have been his rookie campaign; Crosby was the top pick in 2005 when the Pittsburgh Penguins won the post-lockout sweepstakes.
Molinari: Time for ‘Leadership Group’ to Show the Way (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ season has been rife with inconsistencies, which is a big part of the reason they are in such a precarious position in the Eastern Conference playoff race as the NHL’s regular season enters its final 2 1/2 months. Indeed, perhaps the only thing that can...
OK, the Reasons NHL TV Ratings Are Down; Simple Fixes
For the second consecutive season, national NHL TV ratings are down. This wasn’t supposed to happen after the NHL ditched little ol’ NBC and NBCsports for the worldwide leader in sports, ESPN, and TNT. No siree Bob, the national NHL TV ratings were supposed to continue an upward...
Brights Spots and Denial, What Penguins Thought About 1st 49 Games (+)
Believe it or not, the Pittsburgh Penguins are still in a playoff position. Despite a gaggle of losses that brought an unsettling feeling and cast their season in a harshly negative light leading to the NHL All-Star break, the Penguins are clinging to the second wild card spot ahead of the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Florida Panthers.
Was Keeping Penguins’ ‘Core’ Together the Right Move?
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a clear — and emphatic — statement about the direction of the franchise last summer, when Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were re-signed. Both were in their mid-30s and poised to become unrestricted free agents when Ron Hextall worked out new contracts with them. Letang got a six-year deal with a salary-cap hit of $6.1 million, while Malkin received the same money on a four-year agreement.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins ‘Looking Hard’ For Trade, Will Larkin Hit the Block?
It’s a heavy-duty NHL trade deadline Dan’s Daily. Our Dave Molinari went one-on-one with Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey ops Brian Burke, and Dave didn’t worry about offending. He asked the tough questions, and Burke gave answers. It’s a great read. Also in the Daily, the...
