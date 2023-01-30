ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)

During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
Older Crosby Appreciates All-Star Game ‘More & More’; Prefers Change to Playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. — As the two age, NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin appear to be growing closer together. The duo came into the league in the same season, Ovechkin drafted first overall by the Washington Capitals in 2004 before a lockout wiped out what would have been his rookie campaign; Crosby was the top pick in 2005 when the Pittsburgh Penguins won the post-lockout sweepstakes.
Was Keeping Penguins’ ‘Core’ Together the Right Move?

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a clear — and emphatic — statement about the direction of the franchise last summer, when Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were re-signed. Both were in their mid-30s and poised to become unrestricted free agents when Ron Hextall worked out new contracts with them. Letang got a six-year deal with a salary-cap hit of $6.1 million, while Malkin received the same money on a four-year agreement.
