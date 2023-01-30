Read full article on original website
Yelp names Monrovia empanada shop in top 100 places to eat in U.S.
Yelp released its top 100 places to eat in America, and a brick-and-mortar empanada shop in Monrovia made it on the list.
Eater
An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley
Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
Eater
West Hollywood’s New Hudson House Restaurant Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Name
Texas-based Hudson House — part of the larger Vandelay Hospitality Group — is already in hot water despite only being open a couple of weeks, landing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a Redondo Beach restaurant that has used the same name for almost 15 years. LA area’s first Hudson House, opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner Nick Roberts in 2008, has long been a waypoint for families and Redondo Beach locals looking to score some classic American comfort food from brunch through dinner (Williamson left the restaurant in 2020). Now that the Dallas-based Hudson House opened in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the current owners of the Redondo Beach restaurant say the naming confusion is frustrating customers and leading to lost sales, among other issues.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [2-3-2023 to 2-5-2023]
Raise your hand if you’re ready for the weekend!. This February 3-5 in Los Angeles, check out First Fridays at NHM, a Celebration of Life for P-22, Chinese New Year at The Huntington, the SoCal Museums Free-For-All, a Puppy Bowl Rally, Listening By The Moonrise, and more. Things To...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Black History Month: A Wide Array of Programs
The City of Pasadena will commemorate Black History Month in February by recognizing the achievements and contributions of African Americans and their central role in our nation’s history. Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, Pasadena Public Library, Pasadena Black History Committee, and The Friends of the Pasadena Public...
2urbangirls.com
Carson company to be featured in 2023 official GRAMMY® gift bag
CARSON, Calif. – A local company Upminders, the leading creator and manufacturer of uplifting, encouraging art and accessories will be featured in the 65th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bag. Presenters and performers will receive Upminders’ Love Respect Unity (LRU) medallion in their official gift bag. The LRU medallion...
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel’s Lunar New Year Festival is This Saturday
The City of San Gabriel’s Lunar New Year Festival is happening this Saturday, February 4 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Mission District. Join the city for an opening lion and dragon dance performance followed by a full day of music, food and craft booths, and a kids’ zone featuring a pony ride station. There will also be free 30-minute guided walking tours from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm to learn about San Gabriel and the Mission District’s historical significance. Two special tours will be held at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm, with Mayor Tony Ding sharing his personal insights about the eight historic landmarks of the Mission District.
The 15 Best Restaurants in Beverly Hills
From upscale tasting menus to casual sandwich spots, here are the best restaurants in Beverly Hills right now.
signalscv.com
Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams
Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
theregistrysocal.com
Clearwater Living Completes 117-Unit Senior Housing Facility in Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced completion of Clearwater at Glendora, a high-end senior living facility equipped for residents seeking assisted living and memory care services. The 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot two-story building provides 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory impairment. Residents will have several layout options ranging from single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one- and two-bedroom room units available. Move-ins are scheduled for early 2023.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
mediafeed.org
The full story behind this wonderfully witchy Beverly Hills home
If you’re obsessed with witch culture, you’re going to love the Spadena House. Also known as “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills,” the magnificently mystical home looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Located on the corner of Walden Drive and...
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close dozens more stores, several in SoCal
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States – including several in Southern California – as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings.
foxla.com
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing
LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
Eater
Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months
Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
iebusinessdaily.com
High Desert mall gets specialty retailer
BoxLunch, a specialty retailer that sells merchandise with a pop culture theme, has opened a store at the Mall of Victor Valley. The 2,625-square-foot store near the mall’s Center Court began operating Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, said Terry Relf, the mall’s senior marketing manager. “That was their...
Water main break in Hollywood sends river gushing down streets
An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.
