Post District developers bringing shopping, office space, luxury housing near I-15 in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Right as you get off or on I-15 in Salt Lake City, you'll notice a huge construction project called the Post District. It's located on the block between 500 S. and 600 S, and 300 W. and 400 W. After decades of urban decay,...
No timetable for Park City state liquor warehouse store reopening
Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services spokeswoman Michelle Schmitt said the store, located on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector, will be closed for the foreseeable future. The roof of the store partially collapsed Wednesday night, likely due to heavy snow. Schmitt said the building is state-owned, and repair work will begin soon and is covered by insurance.
Heber Valley bus, microtransit service may expand due to high demand
Public transit in Wasatch County has grown quickly in popularity since it started last November. Now, the agency that runs it and local government are interested in providing more options. In almost three months, riders stepped onto the Heber City and Park City bus or rode on-demand microtransit shuttles in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KUTV
Car dealer looks to rezone part of SSL street, neighbors hope properties stay residential
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known car dealership is looking to expand its footprint into a South Salt Lake street lined with residential homes. Mark Miller Subaru has been at the same location on State Street near Winslow Avenue for more than 60 years. The business has...
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, Utah
They have a wide variety of interesting merchandise. Strolling down the Main Street in Park City, Utah, is a pleasant activity for tourists and locals alike. There are many restaurants and shops which are welcoming to visitors.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
utahbusiness.com
Yes, Park City is still ‘America’s ski town’
The trek between the main parking lot at Park City Mountain Resort and the lift ticket windows passes briefly through an enclosed, brick-lined passageway where the clop of ski boots and whoosh of snow pants resonate loudly. A set of stairs, once awkwardly climbed while carrying skis and poles, opens to a plaza vibrating with energy. Whenever there’s snow on the ground, that same energy courses throughout the entire town.
New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest
Over the next few decades, Brian Head — which is just east of Cedar City — will open up more than 850 acres of new skiing terrain and up to seven new high-speed lifts. When complete, it will be the seventh largest resort in Utah, putting it ahead of Big Cottonwood Canyon destinations Solitude and Brighton. Though hours south of the Wasatch Mountains, Brian Head has some serious elevation; at 9600’ its base is the highest of any resort in Utah.
Summit County Council revisits Dakota Pacific proposal for first time in a year
Dakota Pacific submitted its downsized proposal last November, cutting back after the original plan garnered well-organized opposition. When the council considered the original redevelopment plan in Dec. 2021, a crowd of nearly 1,000 community members turned out in protest. Wednesday's meeting drew about 25 in-person attendees, still more than usually sit in on work sessions.
Heber officials debate building-height limits
New housing and more business, or a small-town feel? As Heber’s population booms, the debate is part of the city’s growing pains and was the focus of a conversation about the city’s future strategy Wednesday. The Heber City Council and planning commission held a joint meeting and...
cityweekly.net
Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.
One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
tourcounsel.com
Layton Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Utah
Layton Hills Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Layton, Utah, United States. Opened in 1980, the mall features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney as its anchor stores. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
ksl.com
Housing market is bad — but it's worse for affordable housing builders
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. housing market is in the midst of a painful contraction after 2022 brought a volatile end to about two boiling-hot years. It's tough news — especially for homebuilders — as demand dries up and prices flatline or even begin to drop. It's also still tough for homebuyers. Home prices remain comparatively higher than they were even just three years ago amid today's higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war against record inflation levels.
herrimantelegraph.org
Daybreaks has a New neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees
An exciting announcement was made on January 16th. The residents of Daybreak, Utah will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees, Utah’s triple-A baseball team. The new location will be between Mountain View Corridor and Utah Transit Authority’s red TRAX line which runs through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
KSLTV
Elk herd returns to SLC’s Foothill Drive; one hit in crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are urging drivers to be on alert as a herd of elk returned to roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers received several reports...
Potholes cause headaches for drivers around Summit County
Hitting potholes can cause significant damage to vehicles and if cars are traveling fast enough can cause accidents by startling drivers or blowing out tires. Potholes are nothing new in the Kimball Junction area. Whether in roundabout entrances or between Smith’s and the post office, they’re abundant, ranging in size from a backpack to half a car length.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
kslnewsradio.com
Elk, again, tried to cross roads near I-215/I-80 interchange in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation reports that a herd of around 40 elk was stranded on Salt Lake City’s east bench on Wednesday morning. But by around 9:30 a.m., the herd had been safely directed to more mountainous areas. Traffic was impacted on Foothill...
KPCW
