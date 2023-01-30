ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

OPD share detailed timeline from Target shooting

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police on Friday shared new details from their investigation on the Target shooting, offering a minute-by-minute recap of what Joseph Jones did once inside the west Omaha store. At 11:49 a.m., Jones arrived at Target in his personal vehicle. At 11:56 a.m., Jones removes...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

City of Council Bluffs creates Vacant Property Registration program

Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — In October 2022, the City Council of Council Bluffs passed a new Vacant Property Registration program. According to a press release from a spokesperson for Council Bluffs, the program aims to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Council Bluffs citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant property and the payment of an annual registration fee to be used for monitoring, inspecting, and recording the condition of the vacant property.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

FOX 42 News Virtual Town Hall: Education Issues in Nebraska

Fox 42 News held it's first Virtual Town Hall on Facebook Friday afternoon. Fox 42's Tom Becka was joined by Michelle Settlemyer, the President of the Omaha Education Association, to discuss education issues facing Omaha and the rest of Nebraska and the education proposals being looked at by the Nebraska Legislature.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Car crashed into tree killing 22-year-old in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 22-year-old is dead after his car crashed into a tree around 3:00 a.m. in southwest Omaha, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to 6115 S 151st St. after a 2007 Nissan Murano headed eastbound on Z Street...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

City of Omaha unveiling new art exhibit in honor of Black History Month

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — February is Black History Month, and in honor of that Omaha will be unveiling a new art exhibit. The Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to highlight the contributions African Americans have made to not only the City of Omaha, but the United States as a whole.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday night. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Signing Day for Nebraska football

Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — National Signing Day for college football is here. Fans can re-watch Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule's National Signing Day press conference here. Below is a list of student-athletes who have been announced as Huskers on Wednesday:. Sua Lefotu, DL. D'Andre Barnes, DB. Demitrius Bell,...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton uses big first-half to pull away from Georgetown for 5th straight win

Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and eight rebounds as all five Creighton starters scored in double-figures and used a 35-point first-half to beat Georgetown 63-53 in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night. It was Creighton's league-leading seventh double-digit Big East win of the season. The Bluejays...
OMAHA, NE

