FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
OPD share detailed timeline from Target shooting
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police on Friday shared new details from their investigation on the Target shooting, offering a minute-by-minute recap of what Joseph Jones did once inside the west Omaha store. At 11:49 a.m., Jones arrived at Target in his personal vehicle. At 11:56 a.m., Jones removes...
fox42kptm.com
City of Council Bluffs creates Vacant Property Registration program
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — In October 2022, the City Council of Council Bluffs passed a new Vacant Property Registration program. According to a press release from a spokesperson for Council Bluffs, the program aims to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Council Bluffs citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant property and the payment of an annual registration fee to be used for monitoring, inspecting, and recording the condition of the vacant property.
fox42kptm.com
FOX 42 News Virtual Town Hall: Education Issues in Nebraska
Fox 42 News held it's first Virtual Town Hall on Facebook Friday afternoon. Fox 42's Tom Becka was joined by Michelle Settlemyer, the President of the Omaha Education Association, to discuss education issues facing Omaha and the rest of Nebraska and the education proposals being looked at by the Nebraska Legislature.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Car crashed into tree killing 22-year-old in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 22-year-old is dead after his car crashed into a tree around 3:00 a.m. in southwest Omaha, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to 6115 S 151st St. after a 2007 Nissan Murano headed eastbound on Z Street...
fox42kptm.com
Final public presentation about Millard's mail-in election will take place February 2nd
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you live in the Millard Public Schools district, tomorrow (February 2nd) represents your last chance to attend a public presentation about the levy override issue. The final of four presentations begins at 6:00 P.M. at Millard West High School. In 2017, voters green-lighted a property...
fox42kptm.com
City of Omaha unveiling new art exhibit in honor of Black History Month
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — February is Black History Month, and in honor of that Omaha will be unveiling a new art exhibit. The Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to highlight the contributions African Americans have made to not only the City of Omaha, but the United States as a whole.
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: All suspects are now in custody for drug deal robbery turned murder
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: All suspects are in custody, according to a press release from CBPD. Angelina Michaelson turned herself in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and she is now at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Trevor Carman and Dontre Hudson were both found in Omaha around 6:30...
fox42kptm.com
Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday night. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a...
fox42kptm.com
Take a dive into the theater world with "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the Orpheum
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — To Kill a Mockingbird is coming to Omaha's Orpheum Theater Tuesday, February 7 through Sunday, February 12. FOX42's Tom Becka sat down with one of the actors of this traveling Broadway play. Justin Mark who plays Atticus Finch's son, Jim Finch, said the play, in...
fox42kptm.com
National Signing Day for Nebraska football
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — National Signing Day for college football is here. Fans can re-watch Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule's National Signing Day press conference here. Below is a list of student-athletes who have been announced as Huskers on Wednesday:. Sua Lefotu, DL. D'Andre Barnes, DB. Demitrius Bell,...
fox42kptm.com
Two Husker basketball players underwent successful surgeries after season-ending injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Two Husker basketball players underwent successful surgeries after suffering season-ending injuries, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Juwan Gary (Pictured) had surgery on his left shoulder on January 25. He should be back to around 100% come the end of summer workouts, said...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton uses big first-half to pull away from Georgetown for 5th straight win
Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and eight rebounds as all five Creighton starters scored in double-figures and used a 35-point first-half to beat Georgetown 63-53 in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night. It was Creighton's league-leading seventh double-digit Big East win of the season. The Bluejays...
