Former Hays man found dead on Salina street

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Hays man was found dead on the side of a street in Salina on Saturday.

According to the Salina Police Department, at 1:05 a.m., they received a call for the report of a body in the 1900 block of N. 5th St.

Upon arrival, the SPD says officers found a dead man on the side of the roadway.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Brendon Wade Reed

At this time, Salina police say his cause of death is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any additional information relative to this case, the SPD asks you to please call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS . You can also make an online tip by clicking here .

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Randy Constantino at (785) 826-7210 . The case number is 23-2614.

