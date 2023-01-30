ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Former Hays man found dead on Salina street

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCBxn_0kWcA7gj00

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Hays man was found dead on the side of a street in Salina on Saturday.

According to the Salina Police Department, at 1:05 a.m., they received a call for the report of a body in the 1900 block of N. 5th St.

Upon arrival, the SPD says officers found a dead man on the side of the roadway.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Brendon Wade Reed

Law enforcement at scene of Clearwater crash

At this time, Salina police say his cause of death is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any additional information relative to this case, the SPD asks you to please call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS . You can also make an online tip by clicking here .

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Randy Constantino at (785) 826-7210 . The case number is 23-2614.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina

A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home

Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Hoisington police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hoisington police say they’re investigating a report of an attempted abduction Wednesday night. The alleged incident happened in the 800 block of W. 2nd Street at around 6:15 p.m. Police say a victim reported he was walking when he was approached by people in a white van. The alleged victim said a man in the van attempted to force him into the vehicle, though the victim freed himself and ran away.
HOISINGTON, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina

The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Benoit, Chauntia James; 44; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dodson, Rickey...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Jan. 22 to 28

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tysen James Hunt, 23, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of failure to appear. Michael Dale Warford, 40, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of criminal trespass.
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy