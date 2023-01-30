ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best

A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
BURLINGTON, MA
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA
Conn. Baby Dies When Tree Falls on Vehicle in Mass., Mom Seriously Hurt

A baby died when a tree fell on a woman's vehicle in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, authorities said. The mother, a 23-year-old from nearby Winsted, Connecticut, was also seriously injured in the crash on Feeding Hills Road, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office. The tree was apparently felled...
SOUTHWICK, MA
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?

The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
WOBURN, MA
Mass. Reports 5,160 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,160 new COVID-19 cases and 112 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 2,005,433 cases and 21,938 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
23-Year-Old Music Producer From Cape Cod Nominated for 2 Grammy Awards

Born and raised in Cape Cod, Hunter Brown has received two nominations for this weekends Grammy awards. They're both songs he produced on two separate albums, in the "Best Rap Album" category. "I didn't really know it was possible to be Grammy-nominated from Cape Cod, because I never had an...
Here's How to Check the Status of Your $450 Relief Check in Maine

The Mills administration announced Monday that the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments to Maine residents are in the mail. If you haven't gotten your relief check yet, you can check the status of your payment in a couple of easy steps. First, you have to enter https://portal.maine.gov/refundstatus/payment....
MAINE STATE

