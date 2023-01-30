Read full article on original website
NECN
These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best
A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
NECN
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
NECN
Conn. Baby Dies When Tree Falls on Vehicle in Mass., Mom Seriously Hurt
A baby died when a tree fell on a woman's vehicle in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, authorities said. The mother, a 23-year-old from nearby Winsted, Connecticut, was also seriously injured in the crash on Feeding Hills Road, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office. The tree was apparently felled...
NECN
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?
The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
NECN
Mass. Reports 5,160 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,160 new COVID-19 cases and 112 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 2,005,433 cases and 21,938 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
NECN
Thousands Already Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 17,000 customers across New England without power around 4:30 p.m., but the numbers...
NECN
Mass. Customers to Have Gas Bills Cut Mid-Season. Here's How Much
When they get their bills in March, most gas customers in Massachusetts are going see a decrease of 4 or 5% after the Department of Public Utilities this week approved a mid-season reduction in gas supply charges as natural gas prices drop. Gas companies are required to buy natural gas...
NECN
23-Year-Old Music Producer From Cape Cod Nominated for 2 Grammy Awards
Born and raised in Cape Cod, Hunter Brown has received two nominations for this weekends Grammy awards. They're both songs he produced on two separate albums, in the "Best Rap Album" category. "I didn't really know it was possible to be Grammy-nominated from Cape Cod, because I never had an...
NECN
Here's How to Check the Status of Your $450 Relief Check in Maine
The Mills administration announced Monday that the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments to Maine residents are in the mail. If you haven't gotten your relief check yet, you can check the status of your payment in a couple of easy steps. First, you have to enter https://portal.maine.gov/refundstatus/payment....
NECN
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
NECN
Tips to Keep You Safe in This Weekend's Extreme Cold Conditions
An arctic airmass will move into the region Friday, and there's plenty to you can do to be prepared for the extreme cold that will make it feel around 30 degrees below zero. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow these tips:. First, you want to make sure...
