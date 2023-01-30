Read full article on original website
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
Rising water shuts down part of Linwood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials announced due to rising water part of Linwood Avenue has been closed. Linwood Avenue (south of Barron Rd, Caddo/Desoto Parish line) in the southern part of Caddo Parish is now closed due to rising water. This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until...
Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The department has had several gates open most...
Missing Shreveport runaway has been located
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department thanks the public for assisting with search efforts for a 17-year-old runaway. The teen was last seen on Jan. 26 at their home on Amelia Ave. Police asked the public for help to locate him on Tuesday. Officials say he was...
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter
The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another customer about police brutality when […] The post Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
