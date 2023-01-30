ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Rising water shuts down part of Linwood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials announced due to rising water part of Linwood Avenue has been closed. Linwood Avenue (south of Barron Rd, Caddo/Desoto Parish line) in the southern part of Caddo Parish is now closed due to rising water. This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home

SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Police searching for missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport runaway has been located

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department thanks the public for assisting with search efforts for a 17-year-old runaway. The teen was last seen on Jan. 26 at their home on Amelia Ave. Police asked the public for help to locate him on Tuesday. Officials say he was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter

The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another customer about police brutality when […] The post Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy