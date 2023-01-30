Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
Antisemitic graffiti messages found on UF's campus
Hate messages were left sprayed in many areas on and off of the University of Florida's (UF) campus according to the Chabad UF Jewish Center. This comes right after hundreds gathered yesterday to honor holocaust survior, Saul Dreier. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs responded to the antisemitic messages via...
mycbs4.com
Over two dozen inmates participate in FDC multi-program graduation in Trenton
About 30 inmates from Lancaster Correctional Institution graduated with certificates including GED's, vocational trade, and faith studies. Steve Rossiter is Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Regional Director of Programs for Region II. "We have a responsibility to assist these men to better themselves to give them better opportunities when they...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville City Commission declares gun violence crisis
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Commissioners unanimously voted to declare gun violence a public health crisis. "We have so many victims of gun violence. We have so many families of victims of gun violence and so many people who are deeply and closely tied and connected to this issue that I feel like today the city commission's decision to move this forward by identifying it as a crisis was really a good thing," city commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said.
mycbs4.com
Mayor Harvey Ward responds to city's issuer rating declining
A credit rating company downgraded the City of Gainesville's issuer rating. CBS4 got a chance to talk with Mayor Harvey Ward on what changes need to be made to increase the city's issuer rating. Moody's Investors Services downgraded the city's issuer rating from AA3 to AA2. They say the issuer...
mycbs4.com
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
mycbs4.com
Marcus Goodman vigil and protest moves from Bo Diddley to University Ave
Alachua County residents took over Downtown Gainesville demanding answers from local and state law enforcement. This comes after Alachua county deputies say 32-year old inmate Marcus Goodman had a medical emergency in jail and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nearly 100 people came out to support his family. "They...
mycbs4.com
Local leaders speak out over Tyre Nichols arrest video
In the wake of Tyre Nichols' brutal death, the Gainesville Police Department is opening up about its protocols. Body camera video sparked outrage across the country. Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott described the footage as shocking. "We have zero tolerance for people that, quite frankly, do things that they're not...
mycbs4.com
Buchholz Bobcats celebrate four signings to play college football
Grit. Effort. Hard work and just being themselves. To them, those are just some of the many qualities that the four embody for Buchholz football. For Donny Hiebert, He's is sticking a bit close to home. "FSU gave me a great opportunity that I couldn't pass up, it's a great...
mycbs4.com
Holocaust survivor brings people together with his music
Gainesville, FL — As the world recently commemorated "International Holocaust Remembrance Day," 78 years later hundreds of University of Florida students and residents gathered tonight to honor a very special guest. "Every day I live my life. I wake in the morning and I thank God, that I wake...
mycbs4.com
Victim of drive-by shooting speaks out
Gainesville, FL — One woman says she feels lucky to be alive tonight after four bullets struck her car while she was driving on Waldo Road on Wednesday. The shooting took place less than an hour before a double homicide in Gainesville. "I'm afraid to go certain areas now...
mycbs4.com
Two arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Williston
The Levy County Sheriff's Office says they have made two arrests in connection with multiple shootings that occurred in Williston. The Sheriff's Office arrested Jacques Days, 30, and Larron Ross, 22, after detectives discovered they were involved in shootings that stemmed from gambling debt. Deputies say on Sept. 24, 2022...
mycbs4.com
GPD investigating shooting that left two dead, one hospitalized
According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they received a call from a victim who told them they were shot around 1:45 a.m. GPD says multiple officers responded to 200 Northwest 3rd Avenue. Officers say when they arrived they discovered a man that had been shot deceased on the...
mycbs4.com
Thursday night hoops: Newberry Panthers basketball gets the win over The Rock Lions
The Newberry Panthers boy's basketball team faced off against The Rock Lions. it was a back-and-forth battle between these two teams in the first half with Newberry taking a slim lead at halftime, the score was 36 to 34. Later on in the fourth, the Panthers started to pull away...
mycbs4.com
Levy County deputies arrest man for stealing woman's car at store
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says they arrested a man for grand theft auto and petit theft on Jan. 27. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a convenience store located at 1851 Northwest 115th Street in Chiefland. The victim told the Sheriff's Office she went into a store and while she was inside her Nissan was stolen.
mycbs4.com
One person dead, multiple trauma alerts issued after crash in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is responding to a major accident involving fire on South State Road 19 and East Pinellas Street. PCFR says they received a call that a semi-truck and a car crashed into each other head on starting a fire. PCFR says three helicopters...
mycbs4.com
Dixie County deputies arrest man for stealing camper, held mother and daughter hostage
The Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street turned into a manhunt. Deputies say they responded to a vehicle crash and discovered that the crash took place while a man was attempting to steal a camper. DCSO says the owner of the camper told...
Comments / 0