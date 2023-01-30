ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Antisemitic graffiti messages found on UF's campus

Hate messages were left sprayed in many areas on and off of the University of Florida's (UF) campus according to the Chabad UF Jewish Center. This comes right after hundreds gathered yesterday to honor holocaust survior, Saul Dreier. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs responded to the antisemitic messages via...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Over two dozen inmates participate in FDC multi-program graduation in Trenton

About 30 inmates from Lancaster Correctional Institution graduated with certificates including GED's, vocational trade, and faith studies. Steve Rossiter is Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Regional Director of Programs for Region II. "We have a responsibility to assist these men to better themselves to give them better opportunities when they...
TRENTON, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville City Commission declares gun violence crisis

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Commissioners unanimously voted to declare gun violence a public health crisis. "We have so many victims of gun violence. We have so many families of victims of gun violence and so many people who are deeply and closely tied and connected to this issue that I feel like today the city commission's decision to move this forward by identifying it as a crisis was really a good thing," city commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Mayor Harvey Ward responds to city's issuer rating declining

A credit rating company downgraded the City of Gainesville's issuer rating. CBS4 got a chance to talk with Mayor Harvey Ward on what changes need to be made to increase the city's issuer rating. Moody's Investors Services downgraded the city's issuer rating from AA3 to AA2. They say the issuer...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Marcus Goodman vigil and protest moves from Bo Diddley to University Ave

Alachua County residents took over Downtown Gainesville demanding answers from local and state law enforcement. This comes after Alachua county deputies say 32-year old inmate Marcus Goodman had a medical emergency in jail and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nearly 100 people came out to support his family. "They...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Local leaders speak out over Tyre Nichols arrest video

In the wake of Tyre Nichols' brutal death, the Gainesville Police Department is opening up about its protocols. Body camera video sparked outrage across the country. Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott described the footage as shocking. "We have zero tolerance for people that, quite frankly, do things that they're not...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Holocaust survivor brings people together with his music

Gainesville, FL — As the world recently commemorated "International Holocaust Remembrance Day," 78 years later hundreds of University of Florida students and residents gathered tonight to honor a very special guest. "Every day I live my life. I wake in the morning and I thank God, that I wake...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Victim of drive-by shooting speaks out

Gainesville, FL — One woman says she feels lucky to be alive tonight after four bullets struck her car while she was driving on Waldo Road on Wednesday. The shooting took place less than an hour before a double homicide in Gainesville. "I'm afraid to go certain areas now...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Williston

The Levy County Sheriff's Office says they have made two arrests in connection with multiple shootings that occurred in Williston. The Sheriff's Office arrested Jacques Days, 30, and Larron Ross, 22, after detectives discovered they were involved in shootings that stemmed from gambling debt. Deputies say on Sept. 24, 2022...
WILLISTON, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD investigating shooting that left two dead, one hospitalized

According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they received a call from a victim who told them they were shot around 1:45 a.m. GPD says multiple officers responded to 200 Northwest 3rd Avenue. Officers say when they arrived they discovered a man that had been shot deceased on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Levy County deputies arrest man for stealing woman's car at store

The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says they arrested a man for grand theft auto and petit theft on Jan. 27. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a convenience store located at 1851 Northwest 115th Street in Chiefland. The victim told the Sheriff's Office she went into a store and while she was inside her Nissan was stolen.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy