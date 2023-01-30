Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Commissioners unanimously voted to declare gun violence a public health crisis. "We have so many victims of gun violence. We have so many families of victims of gun violence and so many people who are deeply and closely tied and connected to this issue that I feel like today the city commission's decision to move this forward by identifying it as a crisis was really a good thing," city commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO