fox44news.com
Three held in connection with Temple carjacking
Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
fox44news.com
One dead in Temple Loop crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
KLTV
Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
Driver crashes into parked 18-wheeler in Temple, one person dead
TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler, according to the Temple Police Department. Friday around 6:30 a.m., officers received a call about the crash on the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop, according to TPD. The driver, police say, died after...
WFAA
Texas inmate executed in connection to 2007 officer death
Wesley Ruiz was convicted for killing Dallas Sr. Cpl. Mark Nix.
1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
KWTX
Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Central Texas Bush’s Chicken is offering a $5,000 reward after the popular chain was robbed Monday morning. The restaurant was robbed around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KWTX
Dallas Zoo offering $25K reward for information that leads to arrest of those tampering with animal enclosures
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Zoo announced on Facebook it is increasing its reward to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for tampering with animal enclosures. Earlier this week, two Emperor Tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn, were stolen from...
KWTX
McLennan County sheriff’s deputies change flat tire for woman during subfreezing temps
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman was brought to tears after two McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies stopped to help her change a flat tire on the side of the road in subfreezing temperatures. Felicia Anderson, of Bellmead, Texas, said she was driving alone in her car over...
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
KWTX
Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz’s trial resumes after weather cancellations
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The doors to the Bell County Justice Center didn’t open until 1 p.m., due to weather delays. Once inside it was another 45 minutes until court began because three jurors were late. The trial of former police officer Carmen DeCruz resumed today, after a...
KWTX
Temple police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at gas station
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a gas station Wednesday evening. It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed...
KWTX
Baylor University settles with student who sued after slipping, falling during Feb. 2021 ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University has reached a settlement with a former student who sued the school after he slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm. Aaron Ali, a junior history major from Grand Prairie, was seeking at least $200,000 in his lawsuit. Judge Vicki Menard of...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
navarrocountygazette.com
Suspect Apprehended After Major Accident on Seventh Ave.
On Jan. 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Corsicana Police Department was notified of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Avenue and that a driver of one vehicle was pinned inside. Corsicana Fire and Rescue made an immediate response to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Mrs. Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Mrs. Alonzo was transported to a Waco area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who fled the accident scene on foot.
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
KWTX
Good News Friday: February 3, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 20 Killeen ISD DECA are advancing to state! After months of preparation the students competed against 1,200 other students within District 5 DECA. They will compete in march at the 2023 Texas DECA competition in Fort Worth. Congratulations guys!. More good news from KISD students. The...
KWTX
Two Waco associations bring safety teacher training course to local educators
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Educators in Waco are going the extra mile to protect their students. So the Greater Waco American Federation of Teachers and Waco Texas State Teachers Association brought a safety teacher training course to teachers. “We will talk about the protection of students, tactics for denying an...
