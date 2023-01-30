ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Temple Loop crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
TEMPLE, TX
KLTV

Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Driver crashes into parked 18-wheeler in Temple, one person dead

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler, according to the Temple Police Department. Friday around 6:30 a.m., officers received a call about the crash on the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop, according to TPD. The driver, police say, died after...
TEMPLE, TX
CBS DFW

1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Central Texas Bush’s Chicken is offering a $5,000 reward after the popular chain was robbed Monday morning. The restaurant was robbed around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at gas station

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a gas station Wednesday evening. It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed...
TEMPLE, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
FORT WORTH, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Suspect Apprehended After Major Accident on Seventh Ave.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Corsicana Police Department was notified of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Avenue and that a driver of one vehicle was pinned inside. Corsicana Fire and Rescue made an immediate response to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Mrs. Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Mrs. Alonzo was transported to a Waco area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who fled the accident scene on foot.
CORSICANA, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: February 3, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 20 Killeen ISD DECA are advancing to state! After months of preparation the students competed against 1,200 other students within District 5 DECA. They will compete in march at the 2023 Texas DECA competition in Fort Worth. Congratulations guys!. More good news from KISD students. The...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Two Waco associations bring safety teacher training course to local educators

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Educators in Waco are going the extra mile to protect their students. So the Greater Waco American Federation of Teachers and Waco Texas State Teachers Association brought a safety teacher training course to teachers. “We will talk about the protection of students, tactics for denying an...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy