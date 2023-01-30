On February 2, 2023 at 12:45 a.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call to the 31700 block of Oak Crossing in Magnolia, Texas. The 911 caller advised that two unknown males were outside the home with one of them armed with a long gun. The 911 caller provided a detailed description of the subject with the long gun, which was relayed to responding Deputies. The 911 caller advised he did not know the subject and urged for a quicker response because he feared someone would get shot. Two Deputies arrived and observed a male with a gun in the front yard matching the description the 911 caller provided. Deputies gave multiple commands to drop the weapon; however, the subject refused to comply and then pointed the gun in the direction of the Deputies. In fear for their lives, Deputies discharged their firearms, striking the subject multiple times. Deputies then provided life saving measures until EMS arrived. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

