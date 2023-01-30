ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Montgomery County animal shelter adding more air-conditioned cages to its trucks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Climate-controlled cages will soon be added to two trucks at Montgomery County’s animal shelter after commissioners agreed to advertise for them, but not before one leader first questioned the organization’s increasing budget. In October, commissioners appointed County Judge Mark…
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicates 10th county historical marker

On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit

The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway….
NEW CANEY, TX
Armed Man In Mental Health Crisis Shot By Officers

Authorities in Montgomery County say an armed man experiencing a mental health crisis was shot by officers early Thursday morning. Officials said the man called deputies and reported an armed suspect trying to trespass, but was actually describing himself. According to deputies, the man was shot after he refused orders…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DRC-MC Seeks Entries for 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest

CONROE, TX – The Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) is pleased to announce the schedule and guidelines for its 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest. The DRC-MC’s Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest is open to Montgomery County students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To enter, students…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
Authorities: Man shot after reporting self as trespasser

MAGNOLIA, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a man who might have been experiencing a mental health crisis has been shot and injured by Texas deputies after apparently calling 911 and describing himself as a trespasser outside his home. At 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia, MCSO says

MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to Oak Crossing at about 12:45 a.m. According to investigators, deputies were met by an armed man in his 60′s….
MAGNOLIA, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia

On February 2, 2023 at 12:45 a.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call to the 31700 block of Oak Crossing in Magnolia, Texas. The 911 caller advised that two unknown males were outside the home with one of them armed with a long gun. The 911 caller provided a detailed description of the subject with the long gun, which was relayed to responding Deputies. The 911 caller advised he did not know the subject and urged for a quicker response because he feared someone would get shot. Two Deputies arrived and observed a male with a gun in the front yard matching the description the 911 caller provided. Deputies gave multiple commands to drop the weapon; however, the subject refused to comply and then pointed the gun in the direction of the Deputies. In fear for their lives, Deputies discharged their firearms, striking the subject multiple times. Deputies then provided life saving measures until EMS arrived. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe

Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch’s grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at…
CONROE, TX
Things to Do: Montgomery Theatre Final Showing of Kiss Me Kate!

Montgomery High School Theatre opened their performance of the hit musical, Kiss Me Kate, last weekend and there are 3 more chances to see it this weekend!. Kiss Me Kate is a classic Broadway show, first performed in 1948. It follows the story of two actors, Fred Graham and Lilli Vanessi, who were once married and are now performing together in a production of the Shakespeare play, “The Taming of the Shrew.” As their tumultuous relationship plays out on stage, the audience is taken on a wild ride of humor and romance.
MONTGOMERY, TX

