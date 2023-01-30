Read full article on original website
Morgan Hill Times
Oakwood Hawks aim to soar to historic success
A year ago, the Oakwood High boys basketball team saw its season end in a four-point loss to Robert Louis Stevenson in the Central Coast Section Division V playoff semifinals. It was a rather painful ending as the Hawks had high hopes to reach their first-ever section final. Plus, a win would’ve earned them an automatic berth in the CIF NorCal playoffs. Fast forward to Jan. 31, when Oakwood beat Stevenson 65-48 to take both regular-season matchups and essentially lock up the Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division championship.
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
The Almanac Online
This barbecue business was kicked out of Belmont. Now it's a Sunday fixture in Redwood City.
A pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and housemade barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Stewart Putney.) Growing up in both South and North Carolina, Josh Regal’s love for barbecue began at a young age. But when the chef came to the Peninsula about a decade ago, he didn't see much of...
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
New Bay Area music festival announced, curated by LCD Soundsystem and more
The outdoor three-day event aims to be an alternative to multi-stage festivals.
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 23
A house in San Jose that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $682.
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
39-year-old kayaker who went missing on Tomales Bay found dead
Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, had been fishing with friends on the day of his disappearance.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
